PM Modi, president of Finland, fruitful discussions on Ukraine and global issues





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a “fruitful conversation” with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and discussed the situation in Ukraine. During their discussion, the two leaders exchanged prospects on regional and global issues. Had a fruitful conversation with President Alexander Stubb. Finland is an important partner country in the EU. We are committed to raising our links. Has exchanged our prospects on regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine.@alexstubb – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2025 In an article on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “had a fruitful conversation with President Alexander Stubb. Finland is an important partner country in the EU. We are committed to raising our links. Let us exchange our prospects on regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. ” France 24 reported that Tubb had recently attended talks of the “volunteer coalition” organized by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Stubb underlined the need for a unified European negotiation team to coordinate efforts and a special envoy to direct these efforts. “We (Europeans) need two things,” says Stubb. “One is a negotiation team, like the Americans, the Ukrainians and the Russians. And they had done it in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. And then, we probably need a special envoy who would be in charge and coordinating everything, because at the moment, although we really have good leadership from France and the United Kingdom?” According to France 24, Stubb welcomed the effort, declaring that the objective is that Ukraine retains its independence, its sovereignty and its territorial integrity. On the “Coalition of the Willing,” Stubb Said, “This is originally a Franco-British Initiative, Which I Welcome. It's a way to Bring Britain Back Into Europe and Get France Constructively engaged with Britain Again. I Think Our Mindset is very clear. We want ukraine to win. Retain Their Independence, Sovereignty, and Territorial Integrity. Stubb then eliminated the misunderstandings on the circumstances in which the troops “Coalition of the Willing” could potentially be deployed on the ground in Ukraine. “Many people are mixing terms and timing here,” he said. “So we have to examine this in two phases. The first phase is a cease-fire. The second phase is a real peace agreement. So, for the ceasefire, you need a kind of comfort. “The second phase is that peace has been maintained, settled and agreed. It is at this point that you put crisis management troops or peacekeeping troops on the basis of an international mandate. So these are two quite distinct things. The ceasefire is still a state of war, while a peace agreement, it is at this point that peace begins,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indianarrative.com/india-news/pm-modi-finland-president-hold-fruitful-talks-on-ukraine-global-issues-169473.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos