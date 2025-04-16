



The Libertarian Party of the County of Travis, Texas, adopted a resolution calling President Donald Trump to be dismissed, accusing him of having issued “dictatorial declarations without law” which “violated the constitutional separation of powers”.

The resolution cited the inability of the Trump administration to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia from an El Salvador prison, threats to send American citizens to foreign prisons and its deportation of legal American residents “due to their political points of view”.

Newsweek contacted the Libertarian Party of the County of Travis and the National Libertarian Party to comment on Wednesday by email outside regular office hours.

Why it matters

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has said that it was unable to obtain the release of Garcia, a father of two 29 -year -olds who was expelled to a prison in Salvador in what the Ministry of Justice has described as “administrative error” and revoked the visas of foreign students that he accuses of having extremist opinions, although many do this.

At a press conference on Monday alongside El Salvadoran, President Nayib Bukele Trump said he would be “everything to” send criminals with American citizenship to El Salvador, and was recorded saying: “You have to build about five more places. It is not big enough.”

In March, Staffan, Lindberg, who directed the project of varieties of democracy of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, warned that it may not classify the United States as a complete democracy in 2026.

What to know

Tuesday, the Libertarian Party of the County of Travis adopted a resolution calling for “the dismissal of President Donald J. Trump and his withdrawal of his functions”.

He accused the president of having “taken an oath to” preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States “without any obvious intention to do so”.

The resolution noted the case of Garcia, which was expelled from Maryland in his country of origin of El Salvador in early April following what the Ministry of Justice called an “administrative error”.

Garcia was sent to a high security prison in Salvador despite no criminal conviction. The American government alleges that it has links with M3-13, a great gang of crime, but Garcia's wife denies this and its lawyers say that “the United States government has never produced an iota of evidence in support of this unfounded accusation”.

On April 10, the Supreme Court in a 9-0 decision ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” Garcia's return to the United States. However, on Monday, Trump's team said that he did not have the power to return it while Bukele said: “How can I return it to the United States? As if I pass it to the United States? Of course, I'm not going to do it. The question is absurd.”

Bukele added “We do not like much publication of terrorists” although Garcia was not sentenced for any offense in the United States or El Salvador.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting of the cabinet at the White House on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting of the cabinet at the White House on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker / Getty

The Libertarian Party of the County Travis County also said that Trump “said he wanted to send us citizens in foreign prisons where they certainly have no regular procedures.” It came after Trump said that he would support criminals on Monday sending us criminals to Salvador at his press conference with Bukele.

According to Inside Higher Ed, at least 147 foreign students had their visas to study in the United States revoked by the Trump administration, including the people involved in pro-Palestinian activism. This was another problem raised in the resolution of libertarian dismissal, which said that the Trump administration had targeted “the legal residents for deportation due to their political points of view”.

Those that the administration tries to deport include Rumeysa Ozturk, a 30 -year -old Turkish doctoral student at TUFTS University, whom the Department of Homeland Security accused of “engaging in Hamas supporting activities”, although no evidence of this purpose has been provided.

Trump survived two attempts to dismiss during his first mandate.

What people say

The Libertarian Party of the County County resolution reads as follows: “While the American district court of the Columbia district, affirmed by a supreme unanimous United States, judged that the government had to facilitate that Kilmar Abrego Garcia in detention in El Salvador and to ensure that his case was treated as if it had not been badly sent to El Salvador.

“While President Donald J. Trump and the members of his administration admit that an administrative error was made to send Kilmar Abrego Garcia to a prison in El Salvador, but say that there is nothing that they can do on this subject, when in reality, they choose to do nothing.

“While President Donald J. Trump and his administration have violated the constitutional rights of many American legal residents by refusing them regular procedure in the disputed deportation orders.

“While President Donald J. Trump and his administration targeted legal residents for deportation due to their political points of view, in defiance of the first amendment.

“While President Donald J. Trump falsely used the extraterrestrial law of 1798 and other laws to make the withdrawal of legal residents, when he should have known that these laws imply war measures, not measures to apply the law.

“While President Donald J. Trump said he wanted to send us citizens in foreign prisons where they certainly have no regular procedure.

“While nobody in the United States seems to be immune to the dictatorial declarations without law of President Donald J. Trump which he issues as decrees, which he affirms has a law of law when they really violate the constitutional separation of powers.

“While the Libertarian Party stands the maintenance of the American Constitution and the Declaration of Rights, and to respect the rule of law on the dictatorship and tyranny.

“And while President Donald J. Trump was sworn in to” preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States “without any obvious intention to do so.

“Consequently, whether the libertarian party of the County of Travis calls for the dismissal of President Donald J. Trump and his withdrawal of his functions.”

What happens next

It remains to be seen whether this resolution will be one or if other branches of the libertarian party will adopt similar motions. The Libertarian party claims to be the third largest political party in the United States and Trump addressed the National Libertarian Convention in May 2024, although part of the public held it.

