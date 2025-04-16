Politics
Italy-Trkiye Intergovernmental summit with Erdogan and Meloni on April 29 in Rome
Agenzia Nova – reserved reproduction
The fourth intergovernmental summit between Italy and Trkiye should be held in Rome on April 29, in the presence of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan And the Prime Minister Giorgia meloniIn collaboration with a commercial forum between the two countries. The Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported today, citing the Business Association Council for Foreign Economic Relations (DEIK) of Turkey, according to which the forum, structured in several panels, will focus on strategic sectors such as the circular economy, innovation, automotive, defense, aviation, sustainable energy and infrastructure. The intergovernmental summit and the business forum were initially scheduled for April 17, but were postponed to a date to be determined without any official justification for Rome and Ankara. Erdogan's alleged visit to Rome on April 29 has not yet been confirmed by the Turkish presidency. The last intergovernmental summit between the two countries took place in July 2022 in Ankara.
In recent years, Turkey and Italy have strengthened their bilateral economic relations. According to the Turkish media, the commercial volume between the two countries should reach $ 32 billion in 2024. At the beginning of March, Leonardo and Baykar, a main manufacturer of Turkish drones, signed a memorandum of understanding to form a 2-2026 joint venture. The agreement covers joint drone production, including advanced models such as six -ton Akinci, which can transport useful offensive loads up to a ton, and TBXNUMX, a lighter suicide drone. Production will be located in Italy and Türkiye. In Italy, production will take place at Piaggio plants at Spezia for assembly and Ronchi Dei Legionari for the production of aeronautical components. The production of electronic components will be concentrated in Rome. The joint venture plans to start production at the start of XNUMX.
Also read other news on News
Click here and receive updates on WhatsApp
Follow us on the social networks of Nova News on Twitter,, Liendin,, Instagram, Telegram
Agenzia Nova – reserved reproduction
|
Sources
2/ https://www.agenzianova.com/en/news/media-il-29-aprile-a-roma-vertice-intergovernativo-italia-turchia-con-erdogan-e-meloni/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Recalling Narendra Modis 2001 Visit in New Zealand
- Minister Prabowo shows a double loyalty because he still considers the boss Jokowi – Beware online
- 'Women' means a biological woman according to the Law DW 04/16/2025.
- Tennis player Diego Dedura-Palomero risks to insult Christians everywhere while performing one of the wildest and weirdest parties of the sport
- The spark of sparks in home insurance coverage after the San Diego earthquake
- Donald Trump encourages “leaving America”, offers money, trips, and more
- Reform vs Labor: Wholl wins the Battle of the North?
- Homeland Security told the immigration lawyer born to us to leave the country | US immigration
- 1st CDC Vaccine Committee Meeting under RFK Jr.: Schott
- Five players come in the spring transfer Portal
- Sudan horror: war sides do not show interest in peace
- The strict of China on American medicine risks American life