Italy-Trkiye Intergovernmental summit with Erdogan and Meloni on April 29 in Rome

The fourth intergovernmental summit between Italy and Trkiye should be held in Rome on April 29, in the presence of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan And the Prime Minister Giorgia meloniIn collaboration with a commercial forum between the two countries. The Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported today, citing the Business Association Council for Foreign Economic Relations (DEIK) of Turkey, according to which the forum, structured in several panels, will focus on strategic sectors such as the circular economy, innovation, automotive, defense, aviation, sustainable energy and infrastructure. The intergovernmental summit and the business forum were initially scheduled for April 17, but were postponed to a date to be determined without any official justification for Rome and Ankara. Erdogan's alleged visit to Rome on April 29 has not yet been confirmed by the Turkish presidency. The last intergovernmental summit between the two countries took place in July 2022 in Ankara.

In recent years, Turkey and Italy have strengthened their bilateral economic relations. According to the Turkish media, the commercial volume between the two countries should reach $ 32 billion in 2024. At the beginning of March, Leonardo and Baykar, a main manufacturer of Turkish drones, signed a memorandum of understanding to form a 2-2026 joint venture. The agreement covers joint drone production, including advanced models such as six -ton Akinci, which can transport useful offensive loads up to a ton, and TBXNUMX, a lighter suicide drone. Production will be located in Italy and Türkiye. In Italy, production will take place at Piaggio plants at Spezia for assembly and Ronchi Dei Legionari for the production of aeronautical components. The production of electronic components will be concentrated in Rome. The joint venture plans to start production at the start of XNUMX.

