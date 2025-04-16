Imran denies secret conferences to release





Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan. AFP / File

Rawalpindi: In a provocative published declaration of Adiala prison, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, vehemently rejected any suggestion of a regulation negotiated with the establishment. This denial occurs in the midst of whirling rumors on behind -the -scenes transactions to ensure its release.

There is no contract. I did not authorize anyone to negotiate on my behalf, said that the president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar, relaying the message Khans to the press after an authorized legal visit. Any impression of an agreement is categorically false. Gohar stressed that they did not want to conclude an agreement, because Imran Khan said that his release would be in accordance with the law and the constitution.

PTI President Barrister Gohar also said there was a plot to sow Rift within the PTI Founders family by letting Bushra Bibi meet him while refusing his sisters to do so on the day of the planned meeting. It is condemnable that the Imran Khans family is not allowed to meet him, said Gohar, confirming the intention of the parties to deposit a petition against this restriction.

Adding to the controversy, Gohar alleged that, even if the wife of Khans, Bushra Bibi and the family obtained a visit, it was a calculated attempt to sow discord. It is also a conspiracy to create a rift within the family, he accused.

Faisal Chaudhry, another lawyer who met Khan, echoed these feelings in a tweet, declaring, Alhamdulillah, I had the honor to meet our respected leader Imran Khan. He expressed his regret in the ban on meeting his sisters and ordered lawyer Salman Safdar to file a request for court. Chaudhry also noted that Khans surprise against certain members of the party restricting visitors, even if others were allowed to access.

Khan has also published directives to PTI leaders against statements against each other. Today, Imran Khan has given strict instructions to the party that the leaders, workers or party officials will make no statements against each other in the media or in public, maintained Gohar.

The president of the PTI also said that Imran had asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly not to adopt the Mines and Mineral bills until discussions with chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other political figures are finished. Quoting Imran, Gohar said that the founder also ordered the provincial assembly to adopt another resolution requiring rapid decisions on all PTI petitions and added that they will also ask the High Court of Peshawar to decide their petitions as soon as possible.

In addition, Gohar said Khan called for an extension of the repatriation calendar for Afghan refugees, asking the KP assembly to spend a resolution asking the federal government to extend the period for the return of the Afghans, and the provincial government should also be made a delay so that if it wants to speak to the Afghan government on this problem.

Regarding the prospects of a great opposition alliance, he said that Imran Khan had called to intensify talks with potential allies. Apart from that, all the options, including protests, are open before us. We want everyone to meet in a short program of the rule of law, the elections should not be stolen and the judiciary should be independent. On this point, we ask all the political parties of the opposition to support us, and we must launch a movement to achieve the objective of true democracy in Pakistan, said Gohar.

In related development, Aleema Khan said the police assured them to let them meet their brother on Thursday. Speaking of the media on his return from the Gorakhpur control point in Rawalpindi, Aleema Khan said that the police had never made a promise before, but they have promised the Jeudis meeting today. On this insurance, she said that they returned from the checkpoint. Aleema Khan said it has been a month since we met our brother.

She said that today, the court also asked the founder of the party should be facilitated with his children, the doctor should also have access to him, and that a meeting of political leaders with Imran will also be organized on Thursday. Aleema said the meeting of political leaders has not been organized for five months. She added that the founder is open to meeting everyone, but the prison authorities do not organize meetings according to the list.

Aleema Khan said that Salman Akram Raja, Zaheer Abbas and Salman Safdar are our lawyers as well as our party leaders, but they are not both allowed to meet the party founder, which is necessary, concluded Aleema.

