US vice-president JD Vance to visit India, meeting Prime Minister Modi on the agenda | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the bilateral meeting with American vice-president JD Vance in Paris. (File photo) NEW DELHI: US vice-president JD Vance Will visit Italy and India on April 18 and April 24 with his family, confirmed his office on Wednesday.

During his visit to India, Vance will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss economic and geopolitical priorities among Trump's pricing upheavals. The second family in the United States will participate in commitments on cultural sites, and apart from New Delhi, visits to Jaipur and AGRA are also on the cards.

The visit will offer the two parties the opportunity to examine the progress of bilateral relations and the implementation of the results of the joint declaration of India-US published on February 13, the statement of MEA said.

This trip marks the second international visit to Vance as vice-president, after its previous trips to France and Germany. For his wife, USHA VANCE whose parents emigrated from India, the visit will be his first official visit as the second lady.

JD Vance was elected vice-president of the United States in the 2024 elections, alongside Donald Trump.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the United States for a two-day official trip, his first commitment with Trump's return to his functions.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington, DC on February 12 and was organized in Blair House, the official guest residence of the American president, located opposite the White House.

The visit focused on strengthening bilateral links in trade, defense, energy and technology. The main results included an India agreement to reduce prices over more than half of $ 23 billion for American imports a major step towards the objective of double bilateral trade at $ 500 billion by 2030.

Modi and Trump also discussed a new defense partnership and regional security cooperation, the United States approving the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana.

The PM also met Elon Musk to explore collaboration in space and technology, including the potential starter of Starlink in India.

