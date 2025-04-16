



Donald Trump threatened to apply prices on critical minerals in a decision that could increase tensions with China and open a new front in a world trade war that rocked the markets.

In an executive decree on Tuesday, the American president ordered the trade department to study the critical mineral supply chains and to find ways to stimulate American production while reducing dependence on imports.

The investigation could lead to the imposition of new prices. Trumps' announcement occurs just over two weeks after its liberation day prices sparked market agitation and warnings that China's contribution could tip the global economy into recession.

President Trump acknowledges that an excessive exception of foreign critical minerals and their derivative products could compromise American defense capacities, infrastructure development and technological innovation, order.

The investigation is threatening to trigger a new trade war of critical minerals while the United States is trying to fight against the control of a crucial industry dominated by China. It occurs after China has suspended exports from several rare land metals and rare land magnets used in the defense, robotics and energy industries to buyers around the world.

The Trump administration follows the initiatives launched during the Biden administration to reduce American dependence on the opponents of minerals and metals that are used in everything, from electric car batteries to jet engines, missiles.

Although the White House highlighted the importance of minerals and rare land for military applications, any shortage could affect businesses in the energy sectors in automotive manufacturing.

The Financial Times reported this week that the White House reduced an executive decree to allow the storage of the metal found on the seabed of the Pacific Ocean, in the context of the wider effort to counter the Chinese domination of the supply chains in rare earths.

The survey would be carried out under article 232 of the 1962 law on the expansion of trade, which Trump used to launch investigations into fleas, copper and wood. He also used the law to apply prices on cars, steel and aluminum.

The decree indicated that all the resulting prices would replace all the reciprocal rate rates placed on these critical minerals, which could in theory lead to prices on these minerals lowered instead of raising.

The White House said that the United States has remained highly dependent on foreign sources, in particular contradictory nations, for these essential materials, arguing that it exposed the country to economic coercion.

In a recent Washington Quarterly article, Evan Medeiros and Andrew Polk, two experts in China, have said that Beijing has since expanded its set of economic tools to retaliate against the United States and other countries.

Instead of fighting prices with prices, Beijing has considerably widened its coercive tool case to include export controls on critical minerals. In December 2023, for example, China retaliated to American efforts to reduce its dependence on Chinese mineral supply chains by prohibiting the export of critical equipment for the treatment of rare earths.

In addition to the ban on rare land exports this week, China has recently prohibited exports to the United States of Gallium, Germanium and Antimony, in addition to other materials with military applications, said the White House.

Last year, Beijing warned Japan that it would block exports of gallium, germanium and graphite if Tokyo aligned too closely with Washington on export controls linked to technology. The United States wanted to impose certain controls to make China more difficult to obtain advanced American technologies in the fields of semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

