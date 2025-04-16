Xi Jinpingsays China will be held with the countries of Southeast Asia in the face of economic shocks

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the left, is expressed during the bilateral meeting between the Malaysian and Chinese delegation, at the Malaysian Prime Minister's official residence in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Chinese chief Xi Jinping told the Malaysia leader on Wednesday, April 16, 2025) that China will be a collaborative partner and is held with its Southeast Asian neighbors following world economic shocks.

Faced with the shocks of world order and economic globalization, China and Malaysia will be held with countries in the region to fight against the undercurrents of the geopolitical confrontation, as well as the counter-counds of unilateralism and protectionism, Mr. Xi, who was visiting state in Malaysia as part of his Southeast Asia tour, in a dinner with the Prime Minister.

Together, we will protect the light perspectives of our Asian family, “he added.

Mr. XI visits Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia this week, a few days after US President Donald Trumps of pricing announcements disrupted the world economy, and he used the trip to promote Beijing as a source of stability in the region. Although the trip was probably planned before the uncertainty of the prices, it was a chance for Beijing to strengthen his own relations in the region and to seek ways to mitigate the 145% rates that Trump kept in China, even if he had paused the prices for other countries.

The chief of Malaysia was efficient in his welcome from Mr. Xi and congratulated China as a leader, while emitting barely veiled criticisms against the United States

What we are witnessing today is not an honest calculation with the imperfections of globalization, but a retirement in economic tribalism. Access to the market is under armament, “said Ibrahim.” In these difficult times, the world aspires to stability, reliability and a common objective. We see it in the conduct of Chinal.

Mr. XI promised that Malaysia and Vietnam access to Chinese markets during his visits, although few details have been shared. He said that during his meeting with Ibrahim, he hoped to sign a free trade agreement between China and the association of 10 members of the Southeast Asian Nation as soon as possible and to counter the American decision to decouple the two economies, according to a reading of the Chinese state diffuser CCTV.

He also mentioned more cooperation in green technology and artificial intelligence during his meeting with the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, Wednesday April 16, 2025), according to the manager Xinhua News.

China and Malaysia have signed several memorandums on cooperation, in particular on services and trade, the continuous development of two industrial parks one in China and one in Malaysia, and on agricultural exports to China.

Malaysia is home to several Belt and Road initiative projects, including a Chinese rail project of $ 11.2 billion, which Mr. Xi discussed at his meeting with the king. China is also its largest trading partner and the main source of direct foreign investment.

Mr. XI launched his visit with a state visit to Vietnam and arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for a three -day visit Tuesday (April 15, 2025). He met Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday April 16, 2025).

In Hanoi, Mr. XI had a meeting with the secretary general of the Vietnam Communist Party in Lam, as well as senior leaders, notably the president and the Prime Minister. China and Vietnam have signed a series of memorandums on cooperation in supply chains and a joint rail project, and Xi also promised better access to Vietnamese agricultural exports to China, although few details have been made public on the agreements.

Wednesday, April 16, 2025), the Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed that China and Vietnam had signed a memorandum to build an industrial channel and a smooth, stable and resilient industrial supply chain …, and further deepened commercial and investment cooperation “between companies in the two countries, without further details.

China also agreed to deepen its defense partnership with Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Defense, which published a statement on Wednesday April 16, 2025). The statement did not specify the details. The two parties have agreed to improve cooperation in fields such as political work, maritime security, joint exercises and staff training, and to raise military relations to military at a new level.