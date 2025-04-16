Politics
Xi Jinpingsays China will be held with the countries of Southeast Asia in the face of economic shocks
Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the left, is expressed during the bilateral meeting between the Malaysian and Chinese delegation, at the Malaysian Prime Minister's official residence in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Chinese chief Xi Jinping told the Malaysia leader on Wednesday, April 16, 2025) that China will be a collaborative partner and is held with its Southeast Asian neighbors following world economic shocks.
Faced with the shocks of world order and economic globalization, China and Malaysia will be held with countries in the region to fight against the undercurrents of the geopolitical confrontation, as well as the counter-counds of unilateralism and protectionism, Mr. Xi, who was visiting state in Malaysia as part of his Southeast Asia tour, in a dinner with the Prime Minister.
Together, we will protect the light perspectives of our Asian family, “he added.
Mr. XI visits Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia this week, a few days after US President Donald Trumps of pricing announcements disrupted the world economy, and he used the trip to promote Beijing as a source of stability in the region. Although the trip was probably planned before the uncertainty of the prices, it was a chance for Beijing to strengthen his own relations in the region and to seek ways to mitigate the 145% rates that Trump kept in China, even if he had paused the prices for other countries.
The chief of Malaysia was efficient in his welcome from Mr. Xi and congratulated China as a leader, while emitting barely veiled criticisms against the United States
What we are witnessing today is not an honest calculation with the imperfections of globalization, but a retirement in economic tribalism. Access to the market is under armament, “said Ibrahim.” In these difficult times, the world aspires to stability, reliability and a common objective. We see it in the conduct of Chinal.
Mr. XI promised that Malaysia and Vietnam access to Chinese markets during his visits, although few details have been shared. He said that during his meeting with Ibrahim, he hoped to sign a free trade agreement between China and the association of 10 members of the Southeast Asian Nation as soon as possible and to counter the American decision to decouple the two economies, according to a reading of the Chinese state diffuser CCTV.
He also mentioned more cooperation in green technology and artificial intelligence during his meeting with the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, Wednesday April 16, 2025), according to the manager Xinhua News.
China and Malaysia have signed several memorandums on cooperation, in particular on services and trade, the continuous development of two industrial parks one in China and one in Malaysia, and on agricultural exports to China.
Malaysia is home to several Belt and Road initiative projects, including a Chinese rail project of $ 11.2 billion, which Mr. Xi discussed at his meeting with the king. China is also its largest trading partner and the main source of direct foreign investment.
Mr. XI launched his visit with a state visit to Vietnam and arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for a three -day visit Tuesday (April 15, 2025). He met Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday April 16, 2025).
In Hanoi, Mr. XI had a meeting with the secretary general of the Vietnam Communist Party in Lam, as well as senior leaders, notably the president and the Prime Minister. China and Vietnam have signed a series of memorandums on cooperation in supply chains and a joint rail project, and Xi also promised better access to Vietnamese agricultural exports to China, although few details have been made public on the agreements.
Wednesday, April 16, 2025), the Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed that China and Vietnam had signed a memorandum to build an industrial channel and a smooth, stable and resilient industrial supply chain …, and further deepened commercial and investment cooperation “between companies in the two countries, without further details.
China also agreed to deepen its defense partnership with Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Defense, which published a statement on Wednesday April 16, 2025). The statement did not specify the details. The two parties have agreed to improve cooperation in fields such as political work, maritime security, joint exercises and staff training, and to raise military relations to military at a new level.
Published – April 16, 2025 23:31
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/xi-jinping-says-china-will-stand-with-southeast-asian-countries-in-face-of-economic-shocks/article69458060.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Recalling Narendra Modis 2001 Visit in New Zealand
- Minister Prabowo shows a double loyalty because he still considers the boss Jokowi – Beware online
- 'Women' means a biological woman according to the Law DW 04/16/2025.
- Tennis player Diego Dedura-Palomero risks to insult Christians everywhere while performing one of the wildest and weirdest parties of the sport
- The spark of sparks in home insurance coverage after the San Diego earthquake
- Donald Trump encourages “leaving America”, offers money, trips, and more
- Reform vs Labor: Wholl wins the Battle of the North?
- Homeland Security told the immigration lawyer born to us to leave the country | US immigration
- 1st CDC Vaccine Committee Meeting under RFK Jr.: Schott
- Five players come in the spring transfer Portal
- Sudan horror: war sides do not show interest in peace
- The strict of China on American medicine risks American life