Imran Khan's PTI says Pak Govt did not allow its leaders to meet American legislators on a visit





The delegation of American legislators, which recently went to Pakistan and held several meetings with senior officials in the government and the military establishment, has not mentioned or even addressed the case of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan who continues to serve a prison sentence in several cases in Adiala prison.

Affirming that the new American administration led by President Donald Trump may not come to the rescue of Khan or use his influence to release Khan from the prison, the president of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Ayaz Sadiq, who had a brief meeting with the American delegation, said that the legislators had made no mention of the founding president of PTI during their commitments to Islamabad.

Advertisement

“The delegation of the American Congress, which held a series of meetings with government representatives and politicians on the sidelines of Pakistan Minerals Forum 2025, clearly said they had no interest or role in the internal political affairs of Pakistan,” said Sadiq.

The Party of the Party of Imran Khan, Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), made lobbying to raise the question of “illegal arrest” of their leader in the false cases concocted against the former Prime Minister, as well as the ongoing repression of the government and the military establishment against the leadership of the party. The PTI examined the Trump administration in the hope that it would raise the problem with the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan and would use its influence to ensure the release of Khan from prison.

The president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, alleged that his party leaders had been deliberately omitted from any interaction with the American delegation.

“I have not been informed of any meeting and I received no official or informal invitation,” said Gohar Ali Khan.

However, his claims were rejected by Ayaz Sadiq, who said that Gohar Ali Khan and Amir Dogar were invited to a dinner organized for the American delegation, but they chose not to attend.

“It was an opportunity for PTI leaders to speak directly with Americans the same people they often like for support,” said Sadiq.

PTI leaders continued to mark the American legislators visiting their publications on social networks while the delegation was in Islamabad in order to inform them of the government's deliberate attempt to exclude its meeting leadership.

It has been noted in the past that the White House has refrained from commenting on Khan's arrest and preferred to argue that it would not interfere in the internal questions of Pakistan.

The Trump administration not raising the question of Imran Khan gave the government led by Shehbaz Sharif a chance and its leaders to criticize the management of the PTI for omitting the US government against them.

