When Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol revealed why they never went out with





Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were one of the most popular pairs of Bollywood on the screen, lighting the screen with their incredible chemistry in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Their latest film together was Dilwale, where they gathered alongside Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. In an interview with NDTV, they were asked if they could have come out with each other if they were both single. Kajol answered honestly, saying she was not sure because she was already going out with Ajay Devgn during Baazigar. Shah Rukh, always fast with a joke, sounded by saying: “I also saw Ajay at that time”, making everyone laugh. Their first film together, Baazigar, was a major success and marked the start of a legendary screen partnership. Shah Rukh played a complex and shaded character who really stood out, while Kajol's performance brought the heart and intensity. The chemistry between them was instantaneous and unforgettable, and the fans quickly fell in love with the pair. Over the years, their connection has only reinforced on the screen, transforming each film they have made into something special and emblematic.

Outside screen, the two stars have built beautiful lives for themselves. Shah Rukh married Gauri Khan before they even enter the film industry, and they raised three children together – Aryan, SUHANA and Abram. Kajol began to go out with Ajay Devgn in the mid -90s and the two were married in a simple Maharashtrienne ceremony at the home of Ajay in 1999. They are now proud parents of daughter Nysa and her son Yug. Although these are huge stars, Shah Rukh and Kajol have always kept their personal life quite discreet and anchored.

On the quarry front, Shah Rukh was seen for the last time in Dunki by Rajkumar Hirani, and is now preparing for King, a thriller full of action produced by Siddharth Anand. The exciting part? Her daughter Suhana Khan is making her big screen in the same film, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Kajol, on the other hand, should play in Maa, a horror film directed by Vishal Furia, which will be released in theaters on June 27, 2025. The film also presents Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengpta and several others. It is clear that the two stars continue to evolve – and the fans are looking forward to seeing what they do next. See also: Exclusive: When Shah Rukh Khan was thrown into a house because he could not pay rent

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.filmfare.com/news/bollywood/when-shah-rukh-khan-and-kajol-revealed-why-they-never-dated-each-other-73042.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos