Anwar, XI Witness exchange of 31 soft and documents to advance cooperation in Malaysia-China





Putrajaya (April 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese President Xi Jinping witnessed the exchange of 31 understanding of understanding (soft) and documents covering various sectors of cooperation between the two countries. The ceremony took place in the Seri Perdana complex here, in the afternoon, in collaboration with the visit of the three-day state in Malaysia from Tuesday. Among the protruding facts, there was a memorandum of understanding between the Malaysian government and the Chinese Xinhua news agency in the field of news and information. The Minister of Communications Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, representing Malaysia, and the China Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing, representing the Republic, exchanged the document. Through this memorandum of understanding, the RTM national public broadcaster and Xinhua Will collaborate on joint media activities, in particular the exchange of news and the co -production of programs and documentaries to present the unique nature of the respective countries and promote a deeper mutual understanding. It was also exchanged a memorandum of understanding between the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) and China Media Group (CMG), and two additional soft to modify the memorandum of understanding between the Malaysian government and the CMG in cooperation in the media, and another between Appointed and CMG. Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi exchanged a memorandum of understanding between governments on the joint promotion of cooperation on the global security initiative. The two ministers also exchanged a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia and the Agency for International Cooperation for Chinese Development on the strengthening of development cooperation and the promotion of the implementation of global development initiatives. An agreement on the exemption of mutual visa for passport holders against public affairs and ordinary passports was also exchanged between the two governments, with the Malaysia represented by the Minister of the Interior, Datuk Seri SIIFUDDIN NASMATION Ismail and the China represented by Wang. The Minister of Investments, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Series ZAFRUL Abdul Aziz and the Minister of Commerce of Chinas Wang Wentao exchanged three memoranda of understanding, including cooperation in commercial services. The other two muskets involve the upgrading of Malaysia-China in two twin countries, as well as cooperation on standardization. Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Ouyang exchanged a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Transport in Malaysia and the National Administration of National Railways during the strengthening of cooperation in the rail sector. An understanding protocol to jointly support the construction of joint laboratories in emerging technologies was exchanged between the Minister of Sciences, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang and Ouyang. Chang has also exchanged a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the application of the world navigation satellite system of Beidou with the president of the Chinas of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Zheng Shanjie. The Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and Ouyang, also exchanged a memorandum of understanding between the University of Malaysia and the University of Beijing on the construction of the joint laboratory of China-Malais AI + Materials. The two parties also exchanged three software linked to the promotion of tourism and cultural heritage. The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Serio Sing Sing represented his ministry in the exchange, while China was represented by Ouyang and the president and editor -in -chief of CMG Shen Hai Xiong. A memorandum of understanding on the translation and publication of the classics was exchanged between the Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek and Shen. Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and the NDRC Zheng, meanwhile, exchanged two memorandum of understanding on artificial intelligence and the digital economy. A memorandum of understanding on intellectual property cooperation was also exchanged between the director general of Malaysias Intellectual Property Corporation (Myipo), Kamal Kormin and Ouyang. In addition to the Mus, Malaysia and China have exchanged two tickets, two agreements and a protocol to advance collaboration in the fields of mutual interests.

