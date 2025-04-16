



More than 700 migrants have crossed the English channel Tuesday in the greatest number of arrivals in a single day so far this year. The provisional home office figures suggest that 705 people have made the trip to 12 boats. This occurs just a few days after 656 people had the passage in 11 boats on Saturday, which was at the time the biggest daily number of the year. The total of Tuesday 705 is still below the highest number of all time for a single day, or 1,305 on September 3, 2022. The latest figures bear the cumulative number of arrivals in 2025 to a provisional total of 8,888. It was 42% higher than at the same point last year, when the total was 6,265 and 81% higher than this stage in 2023, when the total was 4,899. More arrivals were recorded in January to April 2025 than in the four -month equivalent period during a year since the start of data crossing data in 2018. The figures arise as the government has promised to reprimand the people who are unleashed in the chain. A spokesperson for the Home Office said they “intensify” collaboration with France and other countries on the fight against commercial models of gangs and the introduction of stricter application powers under new legislation. “We all want to put an end to dangerous passages on foot of small boats, which threaten lives and undermine our border security,” said the spokesperson. “This is why this government is investing in border security, increasing yields at their highest level for more than half a decade, and imposing a major repression on illegal work to put an end to the false promise of jobs used by gangs to sell spaces on boats.” Meanwhile, the French coast guard declared that 30 people were saved Tuesday after a number of migrant boats would have left the coast between Walde Lighthouse and Dunkirk, in the north of France, and got into difficulty. The shadow secretary of the shadow, Chris Philp, said that the crossing figures were marked “still another day of failure of work”. He said that “the power passages are booming” and added: “Under a new conservative leadership, we offer serious and achievable reforms to regain control. “But work continues to sit on their hands. “The cancellation of Rwanda was a catastrophic error, and now Great Britain pays the price.” Posted: 04/16/2025 by radio

