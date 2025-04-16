The danger of a president who never wrongs | Donald Trump





Donald Trump holds the world hostage.

True to his erratic nature, the American president played with the world commercial regime as a Yo-Yo.

We are captive, to one degree or another, to prevail over the whims which trigger whims which, beyond costs for assessments, jobs, retirement savings and wallets, demanded a heavy price on our tired psyche.

His submerged omnipotence, leaving most of us to feel devoid and to be hoped for a moment of respite from incessant chaos.

Last week, Trump confirmed, once again, his talent for self-service without regret for the trauma and the uncertainty he caused.

Faced with disturbing polls, on stock markets in rotation, a sale of American treasury bills and a brewing counter in the Republican Caucus and among the OligarquesWho defending its presidency, Trump brought his social media platform, Truth social, to announce a sudden reversion of the central aspect.

According to testimonies, the allies of Capitol Hill were taken to the change of course of the presidents of the bulldozing and wondered what the chief sensor would then do.

One by one, supposed controls and counterweights have, on the shameful, capitulated or worse, allowed Trump Imperious Modus Operandi.

In this broader context, the qualified price amnesty and likely that amnesty is not considered a lord's defeat or retirement. This is part of its greater and constantly evolving mastery strategy to revive the manufacturing prowess of the Americas.

To his legion of admirers and supporters, Trump is a mythical and infallible figure which rejects doubt because it is a symptom of weakness.

For Trump, certainty is a virtue. Asking questions and introspection concern sissies, not the strong men who have been responsible for rehabilitating the declining Americas.

Trump has the answers because he is the answer.

While others can make fun of his evangelical conversion, I am convinced that after having dodged a ball of assassins, Trump had a transformative epiphany which reshaped his presidency in a messianic mission.

In a section little threatened with his winding speech to a joint session of the congress in early March, Trump gave a sharp expression to his conviction that he had been saved by a divine intervention in order to, in turn, to save America.

I think my life was saved for a very good reason, said Trump. I was saved by God to make America great again. I believe that.

I hate to disappoint, but it can be the rare opportunity when Trump tells the truth.

Although the latest prescriptions to make America have once again reduced it in a spectacular way, its detractors are mistaken if they think that the chaos on the market or some of the brilard-bros will encourage him to abandon his chosen destiny and because.

Unlike the American Democratic president, Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR), Trump confuses obstinacy with wisdom.

FDR Braved Calamity Financial collapses, sweeping away poverty and despair, and the meeting of fascism abroad. He was forced to borrow a sentence, to make America again large.

During a speech delivered in May 1932, the FDR approached the anxiety of the Americans a discomfort which reflected, almost to the letter, the anxiety felt by many of their descendants almost a century later in the wake of the current and potentially persistent financial loop.

With these economies, among millions of our colleagues citizens, this feeling of security to which they rightly estimated that they were entitled in large parts with natural resources and productive facilities to convert them into life in life, said Roosevelt. Even more calamitous, it has disappeared while awaiting future safety the certainty of today's bread and clothes.

FDRS solutions have been excluded from experimentation, not dogma.

The country requires a daring and persistent experimentation. It is the common sense to take a method and try it: if it fails, admit it frankly and try another. But above all, try something, said Roosevelt.

The FDRS approach meant not only to take advantage of the means, resources and ingenuity of the federal government to rekindle America, but the will of the commander -in -chief to do without the orthodoxy and the arrogance of the firmness of paving.

His heritage was not only the singular length of his revolutionary presidency, it was the fruitful common sense of admitting that failure is inevitable.

The other implicit meaning of FDR reprimand is that even presidents can learn precious lessons by making mistakes.

Experience and information derived from the vision can solve other large and small problems, close and far that occur in a presidency.

Roosevelt listened. He learned by encouraging dissent. He wanted to be challenged. He knew that the people around him enjoyed the expertise that he lacked. He understood that the presidents are not omniscient, that the exercise of his heavy responsibilities necessary, on occasion, a measure of humility.

Trump prefers to dictate the debate. It demands and values ​​absolute loyalty to discourse and objection. He is motivated by instinct and bubbling grievances, not patience and deliberation.

In any working democracy, serious initiatives are the product of a meticulous examination. Trump is all the performance, all the time. He squarely rejects the essential qualities that have informed Roosevels's insight: perspective and pragmatism.

The striking irony is that Trump hopes to imitate the FDR by expanding, although there are his presidency to a third mandate if his health and popularity remain.

The predictable consequence? Trump will never admit failure. It would imply Trump the invincible grateful that he was or could be wrong.

This, as we know, has not happened and will not happen.

For his acolytes, prevails over an unshakeable bewitching certainty. His crazy caricature is celebrated as a calculated tactic. In the midst of these disturbing and turbulent times, the illusion of a chief who claims to be flawless can be comforting. However, there remains a mirage.

The price of the recalcitrance of the signature of the will win in the days, weeks and months to come. The stock markets are accelerating wildly, once the robust alliances continue to collapse, the public confidence will be frayed. And through the rocky tumult, Donald Trump will remain sure that he is right.

This is what makes the president of the Americas so dangerous.

