The president of Finland counts the PM Modi, discusses the collaborations in progress in the digitization, the mobility | Morgungexpress





New Delhi, April 16 (Ians): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finland President Alexander Stubb reiterated their commitment to strengthen and further deepen the partnership between the two countries, especially in the fields of Quantum, 5G-6G, IA and Cybersurity during their telephone conversation on Wednesday. “A fruitful conversation with President Alexander Stubb. Finland is an important partner country in the EU. We are committed to raising our links. Exchanging our prospects on regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine,” said Prime Minister Modi after the telephone call. According to the Prime Minister's office, the two leaders have examined the current collaboration between the two countries, especially in the fields of digitization, sustainability and mobility, in addition to also exchanging opinions on regional and global matters of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine. While the two leaders agreed to stay in touch, the president of Finland expressed the support of his country to the relations and the conclusion of the closer India-EU of a mutually beneficial Ale as soon as possible. “A good telephone conversation had today with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. We discussed, among other things, bilateral relations, the war of aggression of Russia against Ukraine and geopolitical changes and their implications for the multilateral system. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi spoke with Denmark PM Put Frederiksen, stressing that the two countries continue to work together in several areas, including the Green strategic partnership. “Happy to speak with Prime Minister Frederiksen today. Reaffirms our solid support for the Green India-Denmark strategic partnership and improving cooperation between sectors for the benefit of our people. We have also discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest,” published PM Modi on X after the telephone call. Recalling high -level exchanges between the two countries since the launch of the green strategic partnership in 2020, the managers noted the expansion of the green strategic partnership in various fields which have created conditions favorable to Danish investments in India to contribute to the Green Transition. The leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. Prime Minister Modi said that he was impatiently awaiting the 3rd Nordic Indian Summit which should be held later this year in Norway, and his meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen at the time. Denmark is also the only country in the world with which India has a green strategic partnership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://morungexpress.com/finland-president-dials-pm-modi-discusses-ongoing-collaborations-in-digitalization-mobility The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos