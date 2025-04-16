



President Donald Trump's approval rating has taken a surprising turn, with two new polls showing a sudden increase in support to the President.

Why it matters

Trump began his second term with higher approval ratings than ever. But in recent days, polls have started to show its firmly underwater popularity after publishing its new prices program for the “Liberation Day”, which has shook the markets and increased concerns about inflation and a possible recession.

But after most of the new prices have been interrupted in one of Trump's biggest U-turn, and with the markets that bounce now, polls show that its popularity is starting to go up.

President Donald Trump in the East house of the White House on April 15, 2025, to the president of Washington DC, Donald Trump, in the east house of the White House on April 15, 2025, in Washington DC Alex Brandon /

Two recent surveys have shown that Donald Trump's approval note is going up for the first time on a positive territory since he announced the new tariff cycle.

The Rasmussen voting tracker now shows that Trump's approval rating amounts to 50%, with 48% disapproving, giving him a net note of +2 points. Since April 4, the Rasmussen tracker had shown Trump's approval rating in the negative.

More good news came for Trump in a new survey conducted by JL Partners between April 10 and 14 among 1,002 registered voters, which shows that he has a 48% approval note, while 42% disapprove of. The survey had an error margin of +/- 3.4 percentage points. However, this is only a minor increase compared to the previous JL Partners survey, which gave Trump a 47% approval note, while 42% disapproved.

Only a handful of surveys in the past few days have given Trump a positive net approval rating, including the latest RMG research survey, which put its net of net approval at +1 point, as well as a Harrisx / Harvard survey, which showed the president the net approval of +2 – the two tracks are on the sidelines.

But most surveys have shown the approval of Trump firmly underwater. This includes the latest Morning Conseil survey, led from April 11 to 13 among the 2,203 registered voters, who showed Trump's approval rating to a historic hollow, with 45% approval and 52% disapproving.

The Newsweek tracker also shows Trump's approval rating in the negative, with 46% approval and 50% disapproving. However, its disapproval rating is down 1 point compared to Tuesday, while its approval rating remained the same.

Nevertheless, the latest polls indicate that Trump can recover from damage that his “Liberation Day” tariffs have caused his popularity. And that should “give Democrats a break,” said Assweek, a political professor of political science and director of the Center on American Policy at the University College of the University College in London.

He added that if many progressive elites assume that Trump's prices are politically harmful, this point of view can reflect an urban echo room more than national feeling.

“A considerable number of Americans are four squares behind Trump's prices.

PolldateAPPPROVEDISAPPPROVERASMUSSNAPRIL 165048 MORNING CONSULTAPRIL 11-134552J.L. Partnersapril 10-144842 Echelon Insightsapril 10-1444751harvard-Harrisapril 9-104846cbs / Yougovapril 8-114753yougovril 7-104154Tipril 7-94350quantuSapril 7-94750yougo / Economistapril 5-84351

But the polls always indicate that voters are concerned about the economy. The Harrisx / Harvard survey, carried out between April 9 to 10 among the 2,286 registered voters, showed that 52% think that the economy is on the wrong track, against 51% last month, while only 37% think it is on the right track, against 38% last month.

Meanwhile, 54% say that the economy is low, against 53% last week, and 46% say that it is strong, also down 1 point compared to last month.

Economic anxiety also seems to grow at a personal level: 45% of voters say that their financial situation is getting worse, compared to 41% at the beginning of the month.

There is also a general concern on the prices themselves. While 84% said they supported free trade and 78% think that free trade has been beneficial for the US economy, almost half of the respondents (47%) said they opposed the accusations, while 45% declared supporting them, and only 15% said that Trump's tariffs have helped them so far, while 38% said they had won. In addition, 48% said the prices were the right idea, but they had been poorly executed.

Some 41% said they saw daily prices increase as a result of prices.

Likewise, the latest CBS / Yougov survey has shown that 75% of respondents said they thought the prices will increase short -term prices, while 48% said they thought they had a long -term impact. The survey has also shown that Trump's approval rating on the economy is currently 44%, with 56% disapproval.

This is compared to March 30, when 58% said they approved and 42% disapproved, and March 2, when 51% approved and 49% disapproved.

Trump's approval rating about his inflation management has also taken a hit. In the latest poll, 40% said they approved, against 46% in early March, and 60% disapproved, against 54% in early March.

How Trump's approval rating compared to Joe Biden

The approval rating of 46% of Trump is lower than that of former president Joe Biden at the same time of his presidency. On April 16, 2021, Biden was 54%, with a 41%disapproval rating, according to Realclearpolitics.

The surveys published in the days that followed the inauguration of Trump showed its popularity at a record level. However, he was still the least popular president lately.

How Trump's approval rating compared to the first trimester

The Realclearpolitics Tracker showed that on April 16, 2017, the Trump approval rating was 41%, while its disapproval rating was 52%, which gave it a net approval rating of -11 points, which makes Trump more popular now than at the same point during his first visit to the Oval office.

What people say

Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Center on American Policy at the University College of London, told Newsweek: “Although it is too early to know if the positive oscillations for Trump are significant, the new survey data should at least give the Democrat break.

“There is a generalized hypothesis, especially among the progressive elites in major cities – that the prices are politically harmful for Trump. But this can further reflect a chamber of echo than national mood. A considerable number of Americans are four squares behind Trump's prices.

What happens next

Trump's approval rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to the results of key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, the evolving tariff situation and concerns about a recession.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-approval-rating-polls-tariffs-2060446 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos