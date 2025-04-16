Hagia Sophia mosque under full restoration





April 16, 2025 2:00 p.m.

The largest and most extensive restoration project of the 1486 -year -old monument, the Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, began. The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism has announced that the main dome would be more resistant to earthquakes and that the original state of the monumental building will be carefully preserved, reports Al Jazeera. The Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, said that this project will protect the history and future of Hagia Sophia. Ersoy wrote on social networks that the work will be carried out from the outside to avoid damaging the mosaics on the interior surface of the dome. It has been announced that the mosque's religious ceremonies will continue throughout the restoration project. Hagia Sophia was the largest Christian church in the Byzantine Empire until it was won over by the Ottoman Sultan Mehmet in 1453, and after that, it was one of the most famous mosques for 500 years.

More than 70 years ago, the secular republic of Turkey converted this mosque into a museum, until the decision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when it restored this monument to a mosque in 2020. For many conservative Muslims, it is considered the third largest after the great mosque of Mecca and the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Since its construction in the sixth century, it has fallen into the hands of one empire and another. Hagia Sophia was a Byzantine cathedral, a mosque under the Ottomans and finally a museum, becoming one of the most powerful symbols of the rivalry between Christians and Muslims, and the most powerful symbol of the new commitment to secularism. When Erdogan decided to restore it in a functional mosque, it was the fulfillment of a personal dream, that of supporters and conservative Muslims far beyond the Turkish coast causing great international indignation.

