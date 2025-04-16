In the middle of the Buzz reshuffle, BJP has a key meeting at the PM Modi residence







New Delhi: An important meeting of the management of the BJP took place Wednesday in Delhi concerning the organizational elections of the party, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's residence, brought together the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and the National Secretary General of the BJP (Organization), Bl Santosh. Discussions have been centered on the next elections of the National President of the BJP. According to party sources, the announcement concerning the election could be made in a week. In addition to deliberating on the national leadership, the meeting was also focused on organizational changes at the level of the state. Sources have said that the names of the presidents of the New State BJP for states such as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Western Bengal and Madhya Pradesh were discussed. The party can announce about half a dozen presidents of the state unit over the next two to three days. The organizational reshuffle should have a significant impact on the electoral strategy of the BJP before the next surveys. “The electoral process to choose the national president of the BJP could start at any time after April 20,” said party sources. The election of the national president was to take place in January. However, with April at halfway, he remains unanswered. Party initiates believe that the delay is due to the meticulous selection of a leader who can further strengthen the organization. JP Nadda, who has been the national president of the BJP since January 2020, has seen her mandate beyond the three-year limit to ensure a smooth transition and an appropriate preparation for the next leadership phase. According to the constitution of the BJP, the mandate of the national president is generally three years, elected by consensus within the party. (With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)



