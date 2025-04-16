California becomes the first state to continue the prices of Donald Trump





California Governor Gavin Newsom has put a legal action contesting President Donald Trump's rates that have turned the world trade upside down.

The prosecution, which marks the first time that a state continued on the samples, questions an emergency power that Trump cited by giving him the power to adopt them.

California is the fifth world economy – to go beyond all American states and most countries – and shelters the largest actions of manufacturing and agricultural production in the United States.

The White House, which argued that the prices attack the imbalances in international trade, rejected the trial and declared that it would continue to address “this national emergency which decimates the American industries”.

“Instead of focusing on California's crawling crime, homelessness and non-depreciability, Gavin Newsom spends his time trying to block the historical efforts of President Trump to finally contact the national emergency of business deficits in our country,” said White House spokesperson Kush Desai.

Newsom and the State Attorney General, Rob Bonta, announced the trial at a press conference on an almond farm – one of the greatest cultures that California produces.

Almost 82% of almonds in the world come from the Golden State. It is also the only national producer of artichokes, figs, olives, nuts and raisins.

Newsom argued that California was “affected in a disproportionate manner” by prices and that is why the State, which has already filed 15 prosecutions against Trump since January, would lead to the accusation against samples – which currently represent 10% on most countries and 145% on China.

“This is our state of mind,” said the governor. “This is why we assert ourselves on behalf of 40 million Americans.”

The trial calls into question Trump evoking the international law on the economic powers of emergency to implement the prices, arguing that the law had never been used for such samples and that such powers rest with the American Congress.

The trial repeatedly cites decisions of the Supreme Court of the United States against the Biden administration in its quest to forgive student debt, noting that the High Court described the maneuvers of Biden a “transformative expansion” of the presidential authority.

Newsom said that if the Supreme Court was “consistent, then this trial is a lock” for the state.

The law has never been used to issue prices by a president, according to the search for the congress.

While California is the first state to bring legal action against the Trump administration on samples, several other proceedings filed by small businesses and a group for the defense of civil rights have also challenged Trump's authority on the issue.

Since the inauguration of Trump in January, there has been a burst of announcements on the prices.

The American president says that import taxes encourage US consumers to buy more American manufacturing, increased the amount of increased tax and cause enormous investment levels in the country.

Critics argue that bringing manufacturing back to the United States is complicated and could take decades and that the economy will have trouble in the meantime.

Trump also went back on many of his announcements.

Only a few hours after levies of stiffness against around 60 of American trade partners started earlier this month, Trump announced a 90-day break from these prices to all countries, with the exception of China, faced with the growing opposition of politicians and markets.

