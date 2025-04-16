Great Britain in talks with France on an exchange of migrants from one for one, the arrivals of small boats have been exchanged for people who have a legitimate claim to live in the United Kingdom

British officials are in talks with the French on an agreement that would expulsion from a canal migrant in exchange for the reception of a person in France.

As part of the pilot program, the United Kingdom would seek to accept migrants seeking to find their families.

The Minister of Transport, Lilian Greenwood, confirmed that there had been dissipations in progress with the French government “, but did not say what a future agreement might look like.

The record number of migrants of small boats has gone through the chain so far this year, the criticisms that insist that the strategy of Smash The Gangs of Labor will not manage to stop the arrivals of small boats, unless there is a viable deterrence.

During the general electoral campaign, Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted to conclude a return agreement with the EU, but that did not materialize.

Although the French would prefer a return agreement involving the entire EU, they would be willing to first test a more limited agreement.

Currently, asylum seekers are able to cross the chain in a small boat in the United Kingdom knowing that they are probably never expelled even if their asylum complaint is rejected.

Of the 150,000 migrants that have gone through since 2018, three% have been expelled in their country of origin.

A group of small boat migrants is brought to Dover after crossing the channel yesterday

In total, 8,183 migrants arrived in the United Kingdom after crossing the channel yesterday

The new exchange scheme offered for only one should involve only a small number of channel migrants.

It will be based on a principle for one for a 'in order to discourage people from smuggling gang, said the Ministry of the Interior.

“ It is based on a principle one for one: for each legal admission under the reunification of the family, there would be a corresponding readmission of undocumented migrants who managed to cross [the Channel]'said a spokesperson for the BBC.

Asked about the arrangement this morning, Lilian Greenwoodtold Sky News, “We are absolutely focusing on fixing the broken asylum system that we have inherited from the conservative government.

“This is why we have the bill (Border Security, Asylum and Immigration) which currently goes through the Parliament.

“ We know that we are only going to be able to solve this problem … It is not a short-term problem, it will take a very hard work to fight against the organized gangs that attack people, putting their lives in danger as they try to cross the chain to the United Kingdom.

“Of course, this will involve conversations with our counterparts on the European continent.”

Pressed the agreement on returns, Ms. Greenwood said: “I can confirm that there are ongoing discussions with the French government on how we stop this appalling and dangerous business of people who perform in the English channel.”

Critics insist that the strategy “ Smash the gangs '' of Sir Keir Starmer will not manage to stop the influx unless there is a viable means of deterrent

She later said that “where people are not allowed to be here, they must be returned”.

The decision of the conservative chief Kemi Badenochsaid Labor to delete the Rwanda agreement had suppressed a means of deterrence with illegal immigration.

“It is time for work to have become serious and stops facilitating things for gangs that pass people through the chain,” she said.

Addressing GB News, Ms. Greenwood said that the previous conservative government plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda “ `has failed to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds ''.

Asked that there is “without deterrence”, she told the diffuser: “We entered, we took rapid measures in the creation of border security command.

“We know that there are organized criminal gangs that exploit people who are absolutely desperate, and we are committed to breaking these gangs.”

Reform UK Lee Anderson said: “Instead of negotiating commercial style agreements concerning migrants, the emphasis should be put on the security and closure of our borders.

“Such a strategy would be more efficient, less expensive and much simpler.”

The total figure of this year's crossings is already higher than the 7,567 people are completely the chain in January, February, March and April in 2024 – at the time, a record number for this period.

On Saturday, a record of 656 migrants was picked up to try to illegally reach the United Kingdom – the highest number to cross in a single day so far in 2025.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “The Prime Minister and the Interior Secretary have been clear, the United Kingdom and France must work closely to prevent dangerous passages on foot of small boats, in particular on the vital cooperation of the application of laws.

“We have already obtained an agreement from the French to deploy a new elite unit of officers on the coast, launch a specialized intelligence unit, increase the police numbers and introduce new powers for the French authorities to intervene in shallow waters.”

“We are intensifying our collaboration with France and other European countries that face the same challenges by exploring fresh and innovative measures to dismantle the commercial models of criminal smuggling gangs.”

Last week, a fisherman said that French officials distributed rescue templates to channel migrantsInstead of intercepting and returning them.

Matt Coker, owner of Coker Seafishing in Douvres, told Times Radio: “ They give them life vests now because many of them do not enter the boats with life jackets.

“I guess … they try to avoid another tragedy. Then they ask for the British rescue vests once they picked them up.

The complaint was refused by the French, who said that the supply of jackets to migrants who try to reach Great Britain would be illegal.