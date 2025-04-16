Harvard establishes a force test with Trump while more universities come together in support | Harvard University





Donald Trump said Harvard University should no longer receive federal funds, calling the pre-eminent university to the United States a joke that teaches hatred and stupidity.

Harvard made the headlines on Monday by becoming the first university to oppose a series of expensive requests from the Trump administration, paving the way for a confrontation between the federal government and one of the most prestigious institutions in the USS.

The Trump administration quickly retaliated by announcing that it would freeze more than $ 2 billion in multi -year subsidies and contracts with university. On Wednesday, it was also reported by CNN that the IRS planned to withdraw the status of tax exemption from Harvards.

Many democratic politicians and large universities across the country have gathered in support of Harvard, but the Trump administration has doubled, threatening to strip Harvard of its tax exemption status and insist that the university apologizes.

As part of an examination of the current government of various universities on anti -Semitism allegations following the demonstrations of the campus led by the students against the war in Gaza last year, the Trump administration sent a letter to Harvard University on Friday describing a list of requests which it must respond in order to maintain the financial relations of Harvards with the federal government.

He demanded from Harvard to close all the programs of diversity, equity and inclusion; Share various details of admission to the government; Report foreign students who commit violations of the federal authorities; order an outdoor part to audit each university service to ensure that the student body, the faculty, the staff and the leadership are diversified; And more.

On Monday, Harvards President Alan Garber replied that the University would not give in to requests from governments, describing them as an attempt to control the Harvard community.

The university will not give up its independence or renounce its constitutional rights, he said. The prescription of administrations goes beyond the power of the federal government. He violates the rights of the first amendment to Harvards and exceeds the statutory limits of the authority of governments under title VI. And he threatens our values ​​as a private institution devoted to the pursuit, production and dissemination of knowledge.

He added: no government, whatever the ruling party should dictate what private universities can teach, that they can admit and hire, and what areas of study and research they can continue.

Other universities responded quickly. In a statement on Tuesday, the acting president of Columbia University said that he would reject any agreement in which the government dictates what we teach, are looking for or that we are hiring.

This occurs after Columbia accepted several requests from the administration last month after the White House obtained $ 400 million in research and other school funds on its management of demonstrations against the war in Gaza.

To put the spirits at ease, the acting president of Columbias, Claire Shipman, wrote Tuesday, although we are looking to pursue a constructive dialogue with the government, we reject any agreement which would oblige us to renounce our independence and our autonomy as a teaching establishment.

The president of the University of Stanford, Jonathan Levin, and the school provost, Jenny Martinez, also published a statement in response to Harvard's decision, praising the university.

Universities have to face legitimate criticisms of humility and openness, have written Levin and Martinez. But the way of provoking constructive changes is not to destroy the capacities of scientific research or by the government, or by the government, taking command of a private institution.

Christopher Eisgruber, president of the Princeton University, also weighed. Princeton stands with Harvard, he wrote. I encourage everyone to fully read President Alan Garbers.

Barack Obama too. Harvard has given the example to other higher institutions rejecting an illegal and brunette attempt to stifle academic freedom, while taking concrete measures to ensure that all Harvard students can benefit from an environment of intellectual investigation, rigorous debate and mutual respect, wrote the former president. Hopefully other institutions follow suit.

Maura Healey, the Governor of Massachusetts, where Harvard is, also congratulated the university to compete against Trump administrations, the cheeky attempt to intimidate schools and armaments The American Ministry of Justice under the false pretext for civil rights.

In response, Trump threatened the status of tax exemption from Harvards. Universities in the United States are exempt from federal income tax under the American tax code, as they are considered to be exclusively exploited for public educational purposes.

Later Tuesday, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists that Trump wanted Harvard apologizing.

Then Wednesday morning, Trump again took social media to attack Harvard on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Harvard is a joke, teaches hatred and stupidity, and should no longer receive federal funds, Trump wrote in the long post. Thank you for your attention to this question!

