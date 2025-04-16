President Xi Jinpings Tour Asean: Reading Chinas Strategic Moves





Malaysia: Under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia has shown a positive and open attitude towards China. As a Muslim majority country, Malaysia has also taken a strong position against the West, in particular against Israel, in a way that aligns with the strategic stories of China. Xi Jinping sees the potential of Malaysia to play a central role in the Global South block alongside China, serving as a counterweight to American domination on the world scene. Seizing this timely opportunity, XI visited Malaysia to win the country, a Muslim nation which is vocally anti -Zionist, and to deepen links with a nation that has considerable economic potential. China wishes to bring Malaysia closer as an ally in the world South, in particular by putting pressure for the full membership in Malaysia in the BRICS. In addition, under the supervision of Anwar, Malaysia warmly welcomed significant Chinese investments, including major infrastructure projects such as Railway ECRL. The main Chinese companies have also invested in the semiconductor industry in Malaysia, at a time when some Anase countries are faced with increasing domestic resistance with Chinese capital. Cambodia: Under the direction of Hun Manet, the position of Cambodia towards China is perhaps not as unwavering loyal as during the era of his father Hun Sen. As a leader in modern mind educated and intellectually shaped by the West, Hun Manet can seek a more balanced foreign policy, potentially leaning less strongly towards China and engaging more actively with Western countries. (Recently, a senior manager from SpaceX, the starlink supplier, met Hun Manet.) Recognizing this change, Xi Jinping chose to make Cambodia the last stop of his trip before returning to China – a symbolic decision to reaffirm the strategic relationship, in particular in the field of security. The visit aimed to ensure that Cambodia remains firmly in the sphere of influence of China.

