Hajj 2025: The chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Stalin, urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene after Saudi Arabia cancels 52,000 private seats in Hajj – Tamil Nadu News





The chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, wrote on Wednesday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his concern about the sudden cancellation of the private hajj quota. He urged the Prime Minister to approach the question with the authorities of the Gulf country and to seek a rapid resolution. In his letter, Stalin stressed that the steep cancellation caused considerable distress among thousands of Indian Muslim pilgrims who were impatiently prepared for the next pilgrimage of the Hajj. I am given to understand that there has been a sudden reduction in the Hajj quota of India by Saudi Arabia; About 52,000 Hajj seats reserved for private tour operators in Hajj have been canceled. This steep decision has left many pilgrims, who have already finished payments, in a state of deep anxiety and uncertainty, “said the chief minister. The appellant an “question of urgent concern”, he said that the sudden cancellation of the private hajj quota “provokes significant distress among thousands of Indian Muslim pilgrims, many of whom of the Tamil Nadu, who are impatiently preparing for the next pilgrimage of Hajj”. He urged the Prime Minister to raise the question with the Saudi authorities and to obtain a resolution. “Given the severity of this situation, I ask that the case can be taken up with the authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to request a rapid remedy. I am sure that your intervention will restore the Hajj quota, and will ensure the readings of the pilgrims and their families ”, the readings of the letters of the DMK chief. According to the chief minister, in January 2025, India signed a bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia, finalizing a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for the HAJ 2025. This quota was divided into a ratio of 70:30 between the Hajj committees and the HAJJ operators. Consequently, 1,25,2517 seats were allocated to the Hajj committees, while 52,507 seats were reserved for private players. However, Saudi Arabia recently reduced the private hajj quota by 80%, affecting approximately 52,000 Indian pilgrims who planned to undertake the pilgrimage through private tour operators. Riyadh's decision was attributed to changes in the Hajj's policies of Saudi Arabia and the tightening of the rules for private operators. The government had previously declared that the operators had not met the necessary deadlines set by the Saudi authorities despite the reminders, which led to the cancellation. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia accepted a request from India and allowed the reopening of the Hajj portal for private operators of the Hajj group (CHGO) to facilitate 10,000 additional Indian pilgrims. Posted on: April 17, 2025

