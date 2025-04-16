Donald Trump says that the prices of the grocery store drop: what we know





Donald Trump declared in an article published on his social media platform Truth Social Tuesday evening that “the cost of almost all products” in the United States “descends, including essence, grocery store and almost everything else”.

While the president may have access to information not yet shared with the public, the latest data provided by the American Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) provide a much more complex image of the state of the American economy.

Why it matters

During his presidential campaign in 2024, Trump held the promise to reduce the cost of living for Americans frustrated by the rise of inflation under the Joe Biden administration.

The fears have increased in recent weeks so that the radical prices of the Trump administration can in fact bring the prices of Americans closer. The Americans, however, impatted with the president. Recent surveys show that a majority of Americans do not support treatment by the president of the economy and the blame for what is happening, not Joe Biden.

What to know

“The United States is hosting a record number in the prices, with the cost of almost all the products that lower, including petrol, grocery store and almost everything else,” wrote the president on Tuesday evening. “Likewise, inflation is down. Promises made, the promises held!”

According to the latest data shared by BLS, Trump is just on inflation: the consumer price index (IPC) plunged 0.1% seasonally adjusted in March after winning 0.2% the previous month, placing the inflation rate from 12 months to 2.4%, compared to 2.8% in February.

It is lower than expected experts and marks a six -month low for annual inflation. But the data precedes the taxation by Trump of reference rates of 10% compared to all American trade partners, and 145% of prices on imported Chinese goods, which should exert upward pressure on the price of daily goods.

But BLS figures do not report the drops in the prices of the grocery store that the president celebrated in his article on social networks. According to the latest BLS report, goods prices – especially food and energy – increased by 0.2% in March. The prices of foodstuffs at the grocery store have jumped even more, increasing 0.5% compared to February, when prices remained relatively stable compared to the previous month.

The prices of eggs, in particular, continued to climb despite the recent efforts of the Trump administration to combat the shortage caused by the undergoing bird flu with imports of Turkish eggs. The CPI egg index jumped 5.9% compared to February and increased by 60.4% compared to March 2024, and the average price of a dozen grade eggs climbed 5.6% to a record of $ 6.23.

President Donald Trump welcomes the national champions of 2025 university football from Ohio State University at the White House on April 14, 2025, in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump welcomes the national champions of 2025 university football from Ohio State University at the White House on April 14, 2025, in Washington, DC. Win McNamee / Getty images

The cost of clothing, which depends strongly on imports, increased by 0.7% in March compared to February.

According to the latest data provided by AAA, the price of gas to the pump drops as the president said. The average price nationwide for an ordinary gallon of petrol was $ 3.169 on Wednesday, down $ 3.235 per week before and $ 3.644 per year before, but against $ 3.076 only a month earlier.

While gas prices decrease due to current disorders on the crude oil market, relieving American drivers, they are always higher than when Trump took office in January.

What people say

Realtor.com's chief economist, Danielle Hale, said about the latest ICC in a shared press release with Newsweek: “The decline came from the drop in energy prices, even if food prices increased. As the tariff announcements change the commercial regime in a sense and then the opposite, the concerns that inflation can rekindle persistence.”

Robert Frick, business economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, told CNN of the IPC: “If you consider an snapshot before and after, it is the” before “. We can whistle the cemetery at the moment, because we know that the costs will increase.”

Chris Zaccarelli, director of investments for Northlight Asset Management, told Newsweek in a written statement: “It is much too early to blow up everything – both on prices or on inflation – because tariff damage has only been reported from now on, and will only be the fact that the full impact of the price cannot be heard. price) seems benign for the moment.

Daniel Hornung, former deputy director of the National Economic Council, said in a shared statement with Newsweek: “Today's reports show that the economy has remained resilient before this current tariff cycle is set up, with health prices and the healthy labor market. Out of workers?”

Michael Negron, former special assistant of the president for economic policy, said in a shared statement with Newsweek: “After promising prices on the first day of return to the post, President Trump rather imposed a set of tax increases which will cost households around $ 3,800 per year while leading the country to a recession.”

Brendan Duke, principal director of the federal budget policy at the Center for Budget and Political Priorities, told Newsweek in a written statement: “The Trump administration targeted day, but they pushed us at 10 times that the prices he promulgated during his first time in the office, they push us at the end of this year. Increase the costs of families.”

What is the next step

Trump's plan to reduce inflation includes tax reduction for Americans, in particular the elimination of taxes on advice and social security benefits; Increase taxes for companies outside the country; Stimulate American interior oil production under the motto of “Drill, Baby, Forest”; Reduce spending on the federal government; And, obviously, impose heavy prices on American trade partners to repair the country's “trade deficit”.

To reach this goal has already been more difficult than the president promised during his campaign – and the Americans are increasingly frustrated by Trump's policies. According to a recent survey of CBS News conducted with Yougov, more Americans now disappear the treatment of the economy by Trump than those who approve, with 44% favorable and 56% disapproving of its policies.

