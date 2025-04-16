



More than 175,000 Syrians who had sought refuge in the neighboring Trkiye returned to their homes since the head of the Syrian regime Bashar al-Assad fled the country in December, the Minister of the Interior, Ali Yerlikaya said on Wednesday. Share a graphic on social networksYerlikaya said that 175,512 Syrians voluntarily returned to Syria between December 9, 2024 and April 13, 2025, following what he described as a new era of stability and security in the country torn by the war. The returns, they underlined, were made voluntarily, safely, honorably and regularly. Key passages used for return According to data provided by the ministry, the majority of yields took place through border doors in southeast Trkiye: Hatay Cilvegozu: 87,867 returns

Kilis Oncupinar: 63,532

Hatay Yayladagi: 10 151

Gaziantp Karcamis: 7,127

Hatay Zeytindali: 5 410

Sanliurfa Akcakale: 1,425 Turkish soldiers have gestures as Syrian refugees who live in Turkey, wait in a queue at Cilvegozu Crossborder Gate before entering Syria in the district of Reyhanli in Hatay, Trkiye on December 9, 2024. (Photo AFP) Trkiye still hosts millions Despite the recent increase in returns, Yerlikaya noted that Trkiye continues to accommodate a large population of refugees. In April, there are 4,043,215 foreigners living in Trkiye, in particular: 2,782,733 Syrians under temporary protection

1,082,083 foreigners with residence permit

178,399 individuals under international protection Long -term yield trend A second graph shared by Yerlikaya has shown that a total of 915,515 Syrians have returned voluntarily to their country of origin since 2017. Annual figures are as follows: 2017: 117 919

2018: 173 124

2019: 93,249

2020: 39 319

2021: 56 963

2022: 58,758

2023: 76,346

2024: 163 292

2025 (until April 13): 136,545 People have a banner featuring President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as members of the Syrian community and supporters come together to celebrate the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Istanbul, Trkiye, December 8, 2024. (AFP photo) Nearly 400,000 repatriated since the fall of Assad The United Nations Agency for Refugees (UNHCR) said that around 400,000 Syrians have returned from neighboring countries since the fall of Assad. In addition, more than a million in -house Syrians returned to their hometown after the diet collapse. The dramatic change in the political landscape in Syria began on December 8, 2024, when Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for almost 25 years, fled to Russia after the anti-regime forces have seized Damascus control, ending the rule of the Baath party which lasted since 1963. On January 29, a transitional Syrian administration was announced under the direction of Ahmed Al-Sharaa, commander of the opposition forces who ousted Assad. The new administration has dissolved the Constitution of Syria, the security services, the armed factions, the Baath party and the Parliament have prepared the way for a new political structure.

