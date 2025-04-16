



In a puffed decision, a federal judge blocked a new decree by President Donald Trump punishing an eminent law firm who managed to continue Fox News to promote false alternative allegations.

Loren L. Alikhan, speaking on Tuesday of his Washington bench, DC, in the courtroom, said that the order of the Trumps targeting the law firm Susman Godfrey was part of a personal vendetta.

The editors of our Constitution would see this as a shocking abuse of power, said Alikhan.

The legal battle on Susman Godfrey is part of an effort to intensify Trump to target his criticisms and other enemies perceived with presidential memorandums and executive decrees which take advantage of the power of the Ministry of Justice and other federal agencies to punish its adversaries, legal experts and former officials of the Ministry of Justice.

Among the wide range of people targeted by Trump in recent weeks: several large law firms who have challenged him or his administration before the courts, former aids who challenged him during and after his first mandate, and people who vandalize the Tesla dealerships.

Trumps' actions are a radical difference in a voluntary standard supported by republican and democrats since the Watergate scandal. He emerged after the president of the time, Richard Nixon, had misused the surveys, prosecution and assignments of the Ministry of Justice to punish or discredit his rivals.

President Gerald Ford and his successors agreed that the president would decide on large forces of the law and legal priorities of the Ministry of Justice. But the general prosecutor and MJ prosecutors would determine individuals and organizations to investigate according to the facts and laws involved.

This standard has never been devoted to law, and legal experts and former officials of the Ministry of Justice say that Trump quickly decided to undermine it during his first three months in office.

If these measures do not destroy the independence of the doj, they certainly have severely undermined it, said Ilya Somin, a libertarian scholar at George Mason University and at the Cato Institute. Worse, by targeting the political opponents of the presidents for investigation … They threaten freedom of expression and perhaps other civil freedoms.

Somin and other legal experts said they thought that Trump's executive decrees concerning law firms are unprecedented and also designed to silence the president's criticism.

White House spokesman Harrison Fields challenged that Trump dictated investigations to the Ministry of Justice.

The DoJ acts completely independently of the president, he said. They direct their own show.

Fields said Trump had not intervened in a criminal case.

Fields did not dispute that the Attorney General Pam Bondi and his team carry out the main political priorities of the presidents. The Attorney General works for the president, he said, he is not unknown to sing the same book of songs.

A spokesperson for Bondi refused to comment. Bondi and Trump republican supporters praised their performance in office and said they are acting properly.

Targeting law firms and old aids

Susman Godfrey, the firm based in Houston which represents the manufacturer of voting machines Dominion Voting Systems, obtained a regulation of $ 787 million in Fox News in 2023.

Dominion had brought a legal action accusing the network of having enabled the Complots Based to proliferate in difficulty in the subject of the voting machines of the company which stunted the 2020 presidential election against Trump.

Alikhans' decision temporarily interrupt the order of Trumps, who called for the cancellation of federal contracts held by Susman Godfrey and his customers. He also prohibited his employees from entering federal buildings and revoked their government security authorizations.

The decision was made after a lawyer representing Susman Godfrey, Donald B. Verrilli Jr., argued that the only thing that would prevent Trump from undermining the rule of law was that the judges act.

Slipped very quickly in an abyss here, said Verrilli, a former general lawyer for the Obama administration.

On the same day last week that Trump published the decree against Susman Godfrey, he signed a presidential memorandum ordering Bondi to review Chris Krebs's conduct when he was a senior cybersecurity in the first mandate of Trump. After the 2020 elections, Trump dismissed Krebs after contradicting Trumps, a false statement that the race was stolen from him.

Trump also signed a presidential memorandum who ordered Homeland Security Secretary to examine Miles Taylor's activities as government employee. Taylor wrote an anonymous memoir that criticized Trumps processing of classified documents and other conducts during his first mandate.

The next day, Bondi declared in a cabinet television meeting that Trump had ordered him to give priority to attacks on Tesla dealers belonging to Elon Musk, the Doge chief and one of the greatest campaign donors.

There will be no negotiations in your directive, “said Bondi.” They all look at 20 years in prison.

“It's great,” replied Trump.

Trumps effort to punish Susman Godfrey followed previous decrees targeting several other law firms. Trump also published a presidential memorandum last month who authorized the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security to sanction law firms who are the prosecution they deem frivolous.

He ordered Bondi to recommend penalties, in particular the termination of law firms, federal contracts and federal contracts of their customers, as well as to revoke the ability of lawyers to have security authorizations or to enter federal buildings. Steve Bannon, a close ally of Trump, said that the objective was to force companies at bankruptcy.

Fearing the loss of a large number of customers, several law firms have reached colonies with Trump who force them to provide tens of millions of dollars in free legal representation to provoke that Trump supports. Susman Godfrey and several other companies went to court and asked the judges to declare illegal Trump actions.

Legal researchers have said that employment decrees targeting law firms are designed to intimidate companies to refuse to represent people and causes with whom they do not agree.

Armament accusations

Trump and his allies argue that the president of the time, Joe Biden, armed the Ministry of Justice against him. They have repeatedly accused Biden's White House of putting pressure on the prosecutors of the Ministry of Justice to be hard for Trump and to hold them in the cases of Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Fields, Trump's White House spokesman, rejected the idea that General at the time, General Merrick Garlands Department Department, was independent of Biden's White House, calling for the demand for smoke and mirrors.

Despite the investigations of committees led by the Republicans at the Congress, no specific evidence appeared that Garland influenced the Special Advice Surveys on Trump or hampered the surveys on Biden or Hunter Biden.

The old aids in Garland said that he had taken it a lot of trouble withdrawing from the White House and Biden, especially after Garland had appointed special advice to investigate Trump, Biden and Hunter Biden. Garland, they added, intentionally minimized his public and private interactions with Biden.

Stephen Gillers, expert in legal ethics at New York University Law School, said Trump, not Biden, had violated standards. Gillers noted that the executive decrees and the memorandums issued by Trump leave each step of the process defining the possible offensive of an individual or an organization, deciding whether they are guilty and inflict a controlled punishment by Trump and his collaborators.

Gillers added: Trump acts as a prosecutor, legislature and judge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/federal-judge-calls-trumps-order-targeting-prominent-law-firm-shocking-rcna200961 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

