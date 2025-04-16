Why did Xi Jinping jump Indonesia during its visit to Southeast Asia? CSI explains





Tempo.co,, Jakarta -President China Xi Jinping visited three countries in Southeast Asia in the midst of increasing tensions between China and the United States. Chinese usrelations have become tense after the two countries have imposed import prices of more than 100%. President Donald Trump imposed an import rate of 145% on Chinese products, while China set an import rate of 125% on American products. The three countries visited by Xi Jinping were Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia. Indonesia was not included in the list. According to the executive director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Yose Rizal Damhuri, there was no urgency for Xi Jinping to visit Indonesia. “I'm sure there is no problem (between Indonesia and China),” said Yose when approached by Tempo During the 70th anniversary of the Asia-Africa conference at the CSI auditorium in Jakarta on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Yose assessed that the relationship between Indonesia and China seemed good, since President Prabowo Suubianto and Xi Jinping often communicated with each other. Therefore, there was nothing to fear if Xi Jinping did not visit Indonesia on this occasion. Yose also said that communication between Prabowo and Xi Jinping should not always take the form of face -to -face meetings. He thought that online communication could also be used by the two countries. “The important thing is to have agreements and common points that can be brought by the two leaders,” he said. He suggested that Xi Jinping visits to three Southeast Asian countries may not be directly linked to efforts to consolidate force against import pricing policies introduced by Trump. “This type of consolidation can be a lower priority. What really matters are efforts that improve cooperation between these nations,” he said. Xi Jinping visits Southeast Asia for five days. As indicated by XinhuaThis visit reaffirms the continuity and stability of environmental diplomacy and the vision of eternal peace and development in Asia. The visit to these three countries, a coincidence or not, occurs in the middle of the climbing of the trade war between the United States and China. Choice of the publisher: here is the PRABOWO directive while the delegation leaves for us to negotiate prices Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

