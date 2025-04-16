The community would have the right to request a disclosure of information on the Jokowi diploma





Jakarta, kompas.com – Expert in constitutional law MAHFUD MD Evaluating, the community has the right to question the validity of the 7th president of the Diploma of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Because the public only asks Disclosure of information which was organized in the law Disclosure of information Public, in the midst of the question of the alleged fake Jokowi diploma. “This is not false. Because there is a law of disclosure of public information. When it is said that the public has the right to know the documents and to request that the documents are open to the public for transparency,” said Mahfud, Wednesday (02/16/2025), as reported by the Official Youtube Channel. The explanation was transmitted by Mahfud when he answered the question of the host Rizal Mustary in Siniaar frankly. Read also: Clarification of the UGM and testimony of friends on the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma Kompas.com obtained authorization to quote the MAHFUD Declaration in the program. Mahfud explained that Jokowi could not open information on the question of his conference diploma to the public. However, an information commission has a legal force to request that the information be open to the public. “If you do not want to open it, there is a court called the Information Commission. Let him continue, a kind of justice whose decision is binding,” said Mahfud. “He must be open. Who? I just opened it at Kpu. Where? Solo. No?” He continued. Also read: Jokowi against, asking to prove a false diploma In addition, following Mahfud, the information committee can also request that the public be given a detailed explanation of the changes that may occur in the diploma. “In the past, the first list of Solo Kpu when his name was still the DRS Joko Widodo. After having become president, there was also a diploma, how is it that I Joko Widodo. We know that the question of the false Jokowi diploma is again crowded on social networks. The question of false diplomas was discussed for two years ago to have him pursued three times in court. However, throughout that three times, this case was won by Jokowi. As for the official UGM website, the dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM Sigit Sunarta responded to those who doubted the authenticity of the diploma and the thesis of Jokowi.

