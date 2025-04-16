Politics
US vice-president JD Vance and his wife to visit India after the week, meets the PM Modi | India News
US vice-president JD Vance with his family will go to India next week. It is planned for a visit to Italy and India from April 18 to April 24.
According to the news agency Ani, the American vice-president will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and go to Agra, New Delhi and Jaipur.
The vance office in a statement said on Wednesday that during the visit, it will discuss the economic and geopolitical priorities shared with the leaders of the respective country.
The press release said: “Vice-president JD Vance and the second family will go to Italy and India from April 18 to April 24. The vice-president will discuss economic and geopolitical priorities shared with the leaders of each country.”
Office of the American vice-president JD Vance publishes a statement announcing that Vice-President JD Vance and the visit of the second family in Italy and India from April 18 to April 24. The vice-president will discuss the economic and geopolitical priorities shared with leaders of each country … in pic.twitter.com/xnl5q2oyti
Years (@ani) April 16, 2025
Read also: “ Harvard is a joke, hiring of the awakening staff '': Trump attacks Ivy League College in the middle of the federal funds
JD Vance schedule for the visit to India
Vance will hold a meeting with PM Modi and will participate in commitments on cultural sites.
“In India, the vice-president will visit New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra. The vice-president will hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The vice-president and the second family will also participate in commitments on cultural sites,” the statement said.
Read also: China is now facing prices up to 245% of us: White House
In Italy, Vance will meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the secretary of state of Cardinal Pietro Pietro Paroline.
Visit of American France of PM Modi
According to Ani, during his visit to France in February for the AI action summit, Prime Minister Modi offered an ecological wooden alphabet which was put to the daughter of the American vice-president Vance, Mirabel Rose Vance.
After his visit to France, Prime Minister Modi went to the United States at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. It was PM's first visit to America since Trump took office for his second term.
(with Ani entries)
|
