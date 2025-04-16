US vice-president JD Vance and his wife to visit India after the week, meets the PM Modi | India News





US vice-president JD Vance with his family will go to India next week. It is planned for a visit to Italy and India from April 18 to April 24. According to the news agency Ani, the American vice-president will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and go to Agra, New Delhi and Jaipur. The vance office in a statement said on Wednesday that during the visit, it will discuss the economic and geopolitical priorities shared with the leaders of the respective country. The press release said: “Vice-president JD Vance and the second family will go to Italy and India from April 18 to April 24. The vice-president will discuss economic and geopolitical priorities shared with the leaders of each country.” Office of the American vice-president JD Vance publishes a statement announcing that Vice-President JD Vance and the visit of the second family in Italy and India from April 18 to April 24. The vice-president will discuss the economic and geopolitical priorities shared with leaders of each country … in pic.twitter.com/xnl5q2oyti Years (@ani) April 16, 2025 Read also: “ Harvard is a joke, hiring of the awakening staff '': Trump attacks Ivy League College in the middle of the federal funds JD Vance schedule for the visit to India Vance will hold a meeting with PM Modi and will participate in commitments on cultural sites. “In India, the vice-president will visit New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra. The vice-president will hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The vice-president and the second family will also participate in commitments on cultural sites,” the statement said. Read also: China is now facing prices up to 245% of us: White House In Italy, Vance will meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the secretary of state of Cardinal Pietro Pietro Paroline. Visit of American France of PM Modi According to Ani, during his visit to France in February for the AI ​​action summit, Prime Minister Modi offered an ecological wooden alphabet which was put to the daughter of the American vice-president Vance, Mirabel Rose Vance. After his visit to France, Prime Minister Modi went to the United States at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. It was PM's first visit to America since Trump took office for his second term. (with Ani entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/us-vice-president-jd-vance-and-wife-to-visit-india-following-week-meet-pm-modi-2887109.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos