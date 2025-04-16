



Because the news broke out on Friday evening in Europe, many British officials had to start working at home. There was a lot of traffic Whatsapp, said the British official quoted above. These are people at home who were trying to spend a night off, but instantly realizing Fuck Me, it's really bad.

A French minister, whose portfolio is not directly affected, was in his constituency in a distant part of France when a friend distinguished him to report what has just happened. I went home and stayed stuck in front of my television until 1 a.m., he said.

Macron, during a visit to Portugal, was in the middle of a television interview when Wire reports began to drop. After the interview, he immediately looked at the images and, when he was hiking to his plane to return to Paris, won the phone to call Zelenskyy from the plane.

Merz received the images by a member of his staff while returning home to Sauerland, three hours by car from Hamburg, German magazine Stern reported. Merz immediately made several calls from the car and wrote a solidarity post for Zelenskyy on X.

Three days later, Merz informed his CDU party management at a video conference on one of the largest half-tours in recent German history: the expected relaxation of debt for defense expenses and a 500 billion special fund to stimulate the economy.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy was also blinded. He landed at Heathrow airport, optimistic after an meeting with his American counterpart Marco Rubio that the aid felt good. His team spent much of the day managing the news that the DODDS, the Minister for Help of his Department, had resigned. But this frenzy was quickly forgotten after the oval office trip of Zelenskyys.

