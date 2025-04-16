UGM ready to open the Jokowi academic document before the courts





Yogyakarta, investor.id – The assistant Chancellor of Education and Education of the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM), Professor Wening Udasmoro, said that his party all had support documents showing the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was a legal student on campus until he obtained his official studies. “Joko Widodo was recorded from start to finish at the end of the higher education tridarma at Gadjah Mada University, and we have evidence, documents, documents at the Faculty of Forestry,” Wening said at a press conference on Tuesday (15/04/2025). This was transmitted by Wening after the arrival of dozens of people members of the team of the defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) at the Faculty of Forestry UGM on Tuesday morning to request clarification on the alleged fake Jokowi diploma. UGM leaders received three TPUA representatives, namely Roy Suryo, Tifauzia and Rismon Hasiholan to have an audience linked to it, as Antara reported. According to Wening, UGM as a teaching establishment has a clear academic authority and is based on official documents. Wening said Jokowi was listed as a student from the Faculty of Forestry UGM who graduated on November 5, 1985. UGM, Wening said, invited those who doubted the validity of the Jokowi diploma to bring legal action. The UGM is ready to assist and openly display documents if the case rolls in court. “We invite, if there is later a legal process or anything, UGM is ready. For example, as witnesses, we are ready. We are essentially existing documents,” said Wening. Wening explained, during a meeting with representatives of TPUA, his party had directly shown Jokowi academic documents, including the original thesis stored in the Faculty's Library, as well as photographs when obtaining the diploma. Some of Jokowi's classmates also assisted and brought each thesis in comparison. “There were 11 friends from the classmates of Pak Jokowi. They came to their own initiative,” he said. Editor: Ik

