Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan often presents major infrastructure projects during ribbon cup ceremonies to call on voters and boast of turkey progress, claiming that they did not cost the state, while in reality, it is the Turkish taxpayers who charge the bill for swollen contracts that mainly benefit Erdogans in the circle and a network of business centers.

These mega projects, carried out within the framework of construction transfers (BOT), are almost exclusively allocated to closely aligned companies on Erdogan or secretly detainees from his family, often without competitive offers, and despite the significant sums which are surrounded by the treasury to these companies each year by virtue of the terms of these agreements, the details of finance are hidden under the Public Privacy. are used for finance entities.

Erdogan publicly affirms that no public funds are used for bot projects and that all funding comes from businessmen, but this is misleading, because these contracts include the guarantees of revenue supported by the State, which means that if the project does not manage to achieve the income objectives by the end of the year, the government covers the deficit, which guarantees that companies never work.

Several important examples illustrate the functioning of this system, as in 2024, when the treasure paid 314.18 million to the private operator of the Anakkale bridge, which extends over the Strait of Dardanelles and links Europe and Asia. Bought in March 2022, the bridge was submitted to a warranty supported by the State for the annual traffic of vehicles.

When the contract was awarded to a consortium of five companies, including Limak, Yap Merkez and the SK group, all with close links with Erdogan, the government guaranteed 16,425,000 crossings of annual vehicles, but in reality, only 1,464,000 vehicles crossed the bridge between March 2024 and March 2025, which resulted in 91%.

This gap was not an accident; Erdogan deliberately inflated traffic projections to generate massive profits for faithful businessmen, who in turn burst out parts of their earnings and his family, funding the electoral campaigns of justice and development in power (AKP) and support the pro-government media.

Since the bridge cost approximately 2.5 billion to build, the consortium should recover its investment in a few years, while benefiting from an operational contract of 16 years and two months. In addition, tolls (15 more VAT for passenger cars) and state guarantees are indexed to the euro, and not on the Turkish I LIRA, protecting companies from inflation and a loss of value from Turkish money.

While Erdogan publicly urges the Turks to use only the Lira in their transactions, their bank deposits and their savings, this message is conveniently ignored when it comes to enriching his friends, who have obtained currency contracts. It is pure hypocrisy something that Erdogan seems indifferent, given his almost total control over the Turkish media and the public story.

Another blatant example is Zafer airport, serving the western cities of Ktahya, Afyonkarahisar and UAK. Built by the Pro-Governmental IC TA company and opened its doors in 2012 at a cost of 50 million, the airport has always underperform. However, due to an aggressive passenger guarantee clause, the treasure has already paid 73.17 million to the operator far exceeding the original construction cost.

For only 2024, the government guaranteed 1,317,733 passengers for the airport, while real traffic was only 32,958 to a shortfall of 97.49%. Consequently, the Treasury had to pay 6.8 million compensation for this year. Under the current agreement, IC TA will continue to receive annual compensation until the airport returns to state ownership in 2044. If the current trend continues, total payment could reach 208 million, more than four times the initial investment.

Likewise, the Osmanangazi bridge, which links Istanbul to the Aegean motorway, costs taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars a year. Built by a consortium including Nurol, Zaltn, Makyol, Astaldi and Yksel, the bridge has been operational since 2016.

Although real vehicle passages have exceeded governments guaranteeing the figure of 19.5 million against 14.6 million, the Treasury has always paid $ 570 million to the operator in 2024. Indeed, the guarantee also covers toll income. The toll agreed per vehicle is $ 35 more VAT, and it increases each year depending on American inflation. By 2025, the guaranteed toll has increased to $ 55, or TL 1 938. Since drivers pay only 555 will read, the treasure covers the TL remaining 1,383 per vehicle, which makes this bridge a milk cow for operating consortium and increasing responsibility for Turkish taxpayers.

The consortium has a 22 -year -old operating license and has spent $ 1.3 billion on the deck. He has already won far beyond this amount.

These are certainly not isolated incidents but rather a part of a wider diagram. Over the past decade, the mega-infrastructure projects of the bridges, roads and tunnels at airports and hospitals in the city have been monopolized by a small group of politically connected companies.

These companies earn contracts via direct awards or limited tenders and have access to inexpensive funding and supported by the state of lenders such as Halkbank and Ziraat Bankas. In other words, they do not even invest their own money in the construction of these projects, contrary to the assertions of Erdogans; If they do, it is only a small part of the investment in initial capital.

In addition, the government often builds and finances the connection infrastructure for these projects, also providing indirect subsidies. Legal surveillance is almost nonexistent since the administration of Erdogans maintains close control over the judiciary.

The legislators and journalists who seek to discover details on these contracts are systematically accessible to information and documents, with commercial and confidentiality clauses cited to hinder public control, despite the involvement of public funds.

This is an example of a manual of crying capitalism with a Turkish touch. Erdogan has designed a massive patronage network, enriching its allies in the business world, accumulating personal and family wealth thanks to bribes and the national redistribution of ordinary taxpayers who are forced to pay taxes each time they buy goods, including basic necessities to a few privileged.