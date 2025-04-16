Politics
The strict of China on American medicine risks American life
Chinas playing hardball, and it's not just prices and the world economy: our lives could be at stake.
Shortly after President Donald Trump announced his first cycle of prices on Chinese products this month, China retaliated by completely suspending its exports of minerals and magnets of the rare land, a key strategic monopoly.
These materials are essential to make cars and electric vehicles, as well as Americas hunting planes, drones, robots essentially the next generation of weapons of fighting war.
Chinas Move puts a workforce on these industries and threatens our national defense.
His next logical step is to cut our medical supplies.
China has a death taking on the generic medication market for the Americas, as well as on the basic medical equipment on which each hospital and doctors office is based.
And Beijing has already threatened to arm this control to throw our hospitals into chaos, put us on our death beds and look at us.
Five years ago, shortly after the pandemic is launched, the Xinhua media agency managed by the state warned that China could retaliate against Trump's American travel restrictions by prohibiting the export of all medical products.
The United States will fall into the hell of a new epidemic of coronavirus pneumonia, proclaimed the point of sale.
When your enemy emits a threat like this, believe it.
Unlike the current dance-to-range dance between the United States and its friendly commercial partners at tariff levels, the cessation of mineral exports is an act of raw economic war.
China blocks the ability of the United States to obtain essential products at any cost.
Today, its rare-Terraine minerals.
Tomorrow it could be medication and medical supplies.
China is the only manufacturer of 100 of our most commonly used drugs, many of whom keep American patients alive, such as antibiotics and anticoagulants.
It is also our largest supplier of gloves, masks, syringes and other essential medical equipment to perform surgeries and other procedures.
India, Americas, other main providers of generic drugs, is now largely based on China for these basic ingredients in drugs, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative.
The growing pharmaceutical industry of Ireland focuses on the most expensive brand drugs, not the generics that form the backbone of American medical care.
With almost no other foreign source for generic medicines and supplies, the United States has no alternative: we have to start producing these products here at home.
The best aids in Trumps First Administration have understood this need. If you are the Chinese and you really want to destroy us, simply stop sending us antibiotics, the director of the national economic council, Gary Cohn, said at the time.
In 2020, Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to push American manufacturers to produce up to a third of the gloves of nations and similar supplies at the national level.
But the Biden administration has bothered the execution: by 2022, the government had spent around $ 1 billion in half -finished factories to produce nitrate gloves without a single glove to show.
When the funding expired at the beginning of 2022, Biden did not bother to authorize a renewal.
American dependence on China for surgical gloves increase After 2020, even if their quality is so poor that the double shift is now routine to compensate for frequent tears.
Likewise, American imports of finished Chinese pharmaceutical products and active medication ingredients climbed after 2020, despite the Bidens lip service to reduce our dependence.
Trumps The strategic reserve of active pharmaceutical ingredients, installed in 2020, in the event that China cut its exports, was only filled with 1% in November 2024, revealed the American compass reflection group.
It is shocking negligence.
The Chinese rope on the minerals of the rare earth is an alarm clock.
The congress must act and quickly invest in public funds or offer tax incentives to strengthen American medical manufacturing capacity.
Last week, Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) Presented a bill that would do this exactly.
The measure would also prohibit American sales of drugs made in China or with Chinese ingredients after 2030.
Trump should also slap heavy prices on Chinese medicines.
Manufacturers of generic drugs here are more likely to invest in expansion if they know that they will not be breathtaking by cheap Chinese competitors.
And we have to move the conversation to Washington, DC, far from shaving medication costs to ensure access to medicines.
The manufacture of domestic drugs will necessarily cost more, but the key to improving the health of Americans is the ability to obtain the medication you need to prevent a heart attack or dissolve a blood clot, whether China is on the war course or not.
The president of Chinas, Xi Jinping, says: “There are no winners in a trade war or a pricing war.”
That's wrong.
The United States seems ready to earn reciprocal prices, or no prices, with its friendly business partners.
Trump should take these victories.
Meanwhile, China has shown its real colors as an adversary determined to put its business partners on knees.
We were notified.
It's time to act.
Betsy McCaughey is a former Lieutenant-Governor of New York and co-founder of the Committee to save our city.

