Minister Prabowo shows a double loyalty because he still considers the boss Jokowi – Beware online





Jakarta, waspada.co.id-Spocal (spokesperson) of PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Gunutur Romli assessed a certain number of ministers in the Red and White Cabinet under the command of President Prabowo suffering a double loyalty because he still considers the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as boss or chief.



This evaluation was transmitted by Gunutur by responding to the potential for the emergence of the “twin sun” in the Indonesian government. “For me, this is not the” Twin Sun “phenomenon because de facto and the president of Jure at the moment are Prabowo suffered. There is nothing else. Then, the attitude of ministers shows more loyalty,” said Gunutur in his declaration on Wednesday (16/4) Guntur believes that the assistants of President Prabowo who are still seeing Jokowi as their boss means that they have not shown loyalty to Prabowo. “Those who still consider Jokowi as the boss, have no 100% loyalty to President Prabowo Suubianto,” he said. He suspected that this attitude was born because the ministers estimated that they had a Budi debt in Jokowi, who would have played a role in their appointment in the cabinet. “This double loyalty opens the potential intervention of former leaders to continue Gawe in the current government for good and profit,” he said. In addition, he recalled that the double loyalty could lead to serious government management disorders. “Namely the former sovereign who wants to continue to be taken in orbit of power, as well as the presence of a solar eclipse because it is covered with other objects (the moon),” he said. According to him, the phenomenon of double loyalty and the potential of political solar eclipses can hinder the effectiveness of the Prabowo government which is faced with various challenges. Previously, the head of the presidential communication office, Hasan Nasbi, denied the question of “Twin Sun” after a certain number of cabinet ministers, President Prabowo Subaianto, visited or Sowan at the residence of the former president, Jokowi, last week. Hasan said Prabowo ministers visited Jokowi's house to limit themselves to gathering at the time of Lebaran 2025. The former Jokowi volunteer in the 2012 Jakarta elections asked the public not to politically interpret the minister's visit to Jokowi's house. “The gathering of Lebaran Silaturahmi should not be dotted with political interpretations. We are still in the atmosphere of Eid and by fiddling with fraternity relations,” said Hasan on Monday (04/14/2025), quoted by the journalist of Kompas TV Report, Cindy Permadi. (Wol / Kompastv / Ryp / D2)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://waspada.co.id/pdip-menteri-prabowo-tunjukkan-loyalitas-ganda-karena-masih-anggap-jokowi-bos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos