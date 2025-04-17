





Photo: Provided Prime Minister Christopher Luxon invited his Indian counterpart to undertake a reciprocal visit to New Zealand during his four-day trip to the South Asian nation in March. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi Vis Visit will be the second trip of the Indian chief to New Zealand after visiting Wellington and Auckland in 2001 before starting his mandate as Minister of State of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. Modi has been the Indian Prime Minister since May 2014. “It will be great to hear and review Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Zealand soil,” said Suresh Ramji, co-founder of the Indian Association Mankau New Zealand. The association welcomed Modi in its premises in Tui Road in Papatoetoe when it came to Auckland in 2001 after spending a few days in the capital. Dinesh Pahuja, head of public relations at Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh New Zealand, said that he had known Modi since they worked together in the Indian Jammu-et-Cachemire in the 1990s. “If the memory serves me well, it was visiting Australia and New Zealand during a sponsored trip to young political leaders,” said Pahuja. “He came to Auckland for a day on a personal trip after spending three days in Wellington as part of the official program. It was a few months before becoming chief of Gujarat.” Modi was sworn in as a chief minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. “Modi Ji was widely known in the party of Bhartiya Janata for his organizational skills,” said Pahuja, using an honorary with the name of Modi to indicate respect. “This is what we learned from him – plan in detail, plan in advance.” Balu Mistry, an official of the Indian Association Manukau New Zealand in the early 2000s, recalled Modi's desire to find out more about the achievements of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand during his visit. Prithi Pal Singh Bassora, then president of New Zealand Central Indian Association, recalled how grateful it was on Modi on basic problems. “Modi seemed to know a lot about the problems of ordinary people, which was very impressive,” said Bassora. Arvind Dulabh attended a community function for Modi in 2001, noting how the future Prime Minister was particularly interested in the way in which the diaspora was trying to preserve Indian culture in New Zealand. “He was very happy when we told him about the Gujarati language school that we have been heading for years in our premises in southern Auckland,” said Dulabh. Pahuja, who played a decisive role in bringing Modi to Auckland, said that the Indian community was eager to welcome the Prime Minister whenever he decided to accept Luxon's invitation. “His earth-to-terre behavior even after having become one of the most popular leaders in the greatest democracy in the world is commendable,” he said. “We look forward to his arrival on our coasts soon.”

