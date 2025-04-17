Politics
XI says China will be held with the countries of Southeast Asia in the face of economic shocks
Chinese chief of Bangkok (AP), Xi Jinping, told the leader of Malaysias on Wednesday that China will be a collaborative partner and would be held with his neighbors in Southeast Asia following the world's economic shocks.
Faced with the shocks of world order and economic globalization, China and Malaysia will be held with countries in the region to fight against the undercovers of geopolitical confrontation, as well as counter-courses of unilateralism and protectionism, XI, which was visiting Malaysia as part of its tour of Southeast Asia.
Together, we will protect the light prospects of our Asian family, he added.
XI Visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia this week, a few days after US President Donald Trumps Tariffs disrupted the world economy, and he used the trip to promote Beijing as a source of stability in the region. Although the trip was probably planned before the uncertainty of the prices, it was a chance for Beijing to consolidate his own relations in the region and to seek ways to mitigate the 145% tariffs that Trump kept in China, even if he had stopped prices for other countries.
The chief of Malaysia was efficient in his welcome from Xi and congratulated China as a leader, while emitting barely veiled criticisms against the United States
What we are witnessing today is not an honest calculation with the imperfections of globalization, but a retirement in economic tribalism. Access to the market is under armament, said Ibrahim. In these difficult times, the world aspires to stability, reliability and a common objective. We see it in the conduct of Chinal.
XI promised Malaysia and Vietnam a better access to Chinese markets during its visits, although few details have been shared. He said that during his meeting with Ibrahim, he hoped to sign a free trade agreement between China and the association of 10 members of the Southeast Asian Nation as soon as possible and to counter the American decision to decouple the two economies, according to a reading of the Chinese state diffuser CCTV.
He also mentioned more cooperation in green technology and artificial intelligence during his meeting with the King of Malaysias, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar on Wednesday, according to Xinhua News official.
China and Malaysia have signed several memorandums on cooperation, in particular on services and trade, the continuous development of two industrial parks one in China and one in Malaysia, and on agricultural exports to China.
Malaysia is home to several Belt and Road initiative projects, including a Chinese rail project of $ 11.2 billion, which Xi discussed at his meeting with the king. China is also its largest trading partner and the main source of direct foreign investment.
XI launched his visit with a state visit to Vietnam and arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for a three -day visit on Tuesday. He met Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday.
In Hanoi, XI had a meeting with the secretary general of the Vietnam Communist Party in Lam, as well as senior leaders, notably the president and the Prime Minister. China and Vietnam have signed a series of memorandums on cooperation in supply chains and a joint rail project, and Xi has also promised better access to Vietnamese agricultural exports to China, although few details have been made public on the agreements.
On Wednesday, the China Ministry of Commerce confirmed that China and Vietnam had signed a memorandum to build an industrial chain and an industry chain and a smooth, stable and resilient industrial supply chain …, and further deepened trade and cooperation of investment between companies in the two countries, without further details.
China also agreed to deepen its defense partnership with Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Defense, which published a statement on Wednesday. The statement did not specify the details. The two parties have agreed to improve cooperation in fields such as political work, maritime security, joint exercises and staff training, and to raise military relations to military at a new level.
–
The researcher AP Yu Bing contributed to this Beijing report.
