



Trump says his prices earn $ 2 billion a day, but is it true?

An American customs spokesperson and border protection The agency that collects prices told CNBC that their office had drawn $ 21 billion in pricing income from 15 presidential commercial shares since January 20, 2025. This includes $ 500 million in tariff revenues since April 5, said the agency, after Trump Prices, which has since made 90 days.

These figures would prevent the United States from bringing $ 2 billion a day, despite the promises of Trumps differently.

Katie Hawkinson reports from Washington, DC

Oliver O'Connell April17 2025 00:45

Trump administrator closes the State Department Bureau fighting against foreign disinformation

Secretary of State Marco Rubio put the 40 staff members of the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference on leave paid Wednesday morning. This is the first step to have them completely withdrawn from the department this spring. Last month, the ministry dismissed around 80 entrepreneurs working in the office and reduced almost all the contracts related to the office.

Oliver O'Connell April17 2025 00:25

Environmental groups say the Trump administration is working to end the habitat protections for endangered animals

Oliver O'Connell April17 2025 00:05

Analysis: RFK JR plays a medical detective while contradicting his own department on autism

Robert F. Kennedy Jr is at the top of a government agency which spends $ 45 billion a year in medical research. The best scientists in the world, with access to the most technologically advanced equipment and advanced artificial intelligence, are available to it.

But with confidence that only an heir Kennedy could bring together, the secretary of health rejected the conclusions of these scientists on Wednesday, rather announcing his intention to find the true truth behind what he described as an epidemic of autism.

Oliver O'Connell April 16, 2025 23:45

El Salvador will not let the Democratic senator visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia: we have an unfair situation here

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said he was denied a meeting with a father wrongly deported to Maryland imprisoned in a brutal Salvador prison following Donald Trumps' refusal to return him to the United States.

Maryland senator went to Salvador on Wednesday to help obtain the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcias from the terrorism confinement center, or Cecot, where he faces the prospect of indefinite detention.

But he was refused a meeting with Abrego Garcia, and Salvadoral officials would not leave the Senator or the Abrego Garcias family talking to him by phone, he said.

Josh Marcus16 April 2025 23:25

Huge diving in the American border crossings of Canada

Oliver O'Connell April16 2025 23:00:00

Trump says “Grand Procession!” by meeting the Japanese commercial delegation

President Donald Trump published the following on Truth Social earlier:

A great honor of having met the Japanese delegation on trade. Great progress!

Oliver O'Connell April 16, 2025 22:49

Trump says the cost of gas and grocery store has dropped. Do they have?

President Donald Trump says that he has lowered the cost of daily property such as grocery store and petrol with his policies, but data from the consumer price index indicate that only certain products become cheaper.

The average prices of gasoline, bread and tomatoes have dropped since Trump took office in January, but the cost of other goods such as eggs and beef increased. These figures, reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, did not reflect the impact of prices either.

But that did not prevent the president from praising the confidence in consumer prices, as reported by Ariana Baio.

Oliver O'Connell April 16, 2025 22:40

California becomes the first state to continue Trump on its price plan

The trial, filed Wednesday by Governor Gavin Newsom and the California attorney general, Rob Bonta, argues that as a world leader in trade, the Golden State will carry a disproportionate part of the costs resulting from radical samples.

Oliver O'Connell April16 2025 22:30

Suffer to prevent Trump's prices from hitting the British pharmaceutical industry

America is by far the largest market for companies, representing 40% of Astrazenecas revenues, worth more than 20 billion.

Archie Mitchell reports from London.

Oliver O'Connell April16 2025 22:20

