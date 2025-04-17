In the United States to withdraw the troops from Syria within 2 months, Israel Media Reports-Middle East Monitor





US security officials informed their Israeli counterparts that the United States intends to start the gradual withdrawal of its Syria forces within two months, according to a report Yedioth Ahronoth Journal yesterday. According to the newspaper, the Israeli government has tried to dissuade Washington from this decision, but received an opinion on the issue of its efforts, while the security establishment in Tel Aviv continues to put pressure on the US administration to reverse the decision. This comes in the mid-exhaust of President Donald Trump to put an end to the American military presence in the Middle East, on the basis of an isolationist policy supported by senior officials of his administration, including his vice-president JD Vance. The newspaper said Washington had regularly maintained such Aviv on developments, Israeli officials expressing serious concerns about the consequences of the American withdrawal from Syrian territory. Opinion: Are the United States ready to promote Turkiye in Israel in Syria? The newspaper cited a senior Israeli security official saying that Tel Aviv's assessments indicate that the American withdrawal can be partial, adding that Israel seeks to limit its scope as much as possible by fearing that Turkiye fills the void in strategic areas in northeast Syria. Israeli officials believe that the current American presence in these regions is a factor of stability and that an American military withdrawal of the region could increase the appetite of Turkiye to control sites of military importance in the depths of Syria. The newspaper reported that Israel has informed that Ankara and Washington that any Turkish presence in military bases such as the T4 base of the center of Syria or Palmyra would be considered through red lines and could have a direct impact on the freedom of action of the Israeli army on the North Front. The planned American withdrawal, the continuation, as well as the friendly relationship expressed by the American president with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, I crossed Israeli security agencies to increase their level of preparation and alert. According to the newspaper, Trump’s offer to mediate between Israel and Turkiye is not reassuring, in particular in the light of current preparations on the ground for the withdrawal of Syria, adding that the recent attacks of Israel against T4 are part of a race against time before the American withdrawal. Read: Contact on the losses of Hamas with the soldier holding soldier Edan Alexander after Israel strike

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250416-us-to-withdraw-troops-from-syria-within-2-months-israel-media-reports/

