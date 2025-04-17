Tarar rejects the allegations to deprive the founder of the PTI of prison equipment





The Federal Minister of Information and Dissemination Attaullah Tarar addresses a press conference. Pakistan radio / File

Federal Minister of Information, Attaullah Tarar, responded to the Pakistani allegations of Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) to deprive the founder of the Imran Khan party of prison equipment in Adiala, saying that the former Prime Minister was apparently “ benefiting from vacation '' instead of a prison sentence.

“Khan was not deprived of any convenience of prison,” said Tarar speaking of the Geo News program “AAJ Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath” on Wednesday.

He said Khan was authorized to meet people several times a week, and that he is the only political leader who appreciated this kind of leniency. “Imran Khan is imprisoned in a corruption case, but he is not on vacation.”

Regarding the allegations of the former ruling party, Tarar said that the federal government does not have time to conspire the disappearance of PTI of the political arena.

He argued that the PTI is experiencing intestine struggles among its leaders and is divided into two factions – the group of Aleema Khan and the Bushra Bibi group. “I really don't know what faction of the PTI prevented another from meeting him [Imran Khan]”, He added.

His statements occurred after several PTI leaders were seen blame for having created obstacles while trying to carry out meetings with Khan in Adiala in Rawalpindi prison.

One day there is a meeting between Khan and the leaders of the PTI was again struck by the controversy as a party president, Gohar Ali Khan, said that the party had granted the permission of “only two lawyers” for the meeting by their list; However, “five lawyers met the founder of the PTI today”.

The PTI legislator has also criticized the prison authorities for intervening that Khan's family members to meet him. “We condemn you for not having authorized Khan's sisters to meet him.”

Tarar also criticized the political movements of the former ruling party, saying that they were not clear about the questions on which they wanted to keep talks.

To a question concerning the differences within the ruling coalition, the chief of the Muslim league of Pakistan-Nawaz declared that they respected their key ally, the Pakistani peoples' party (PPP), its president Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari.

He added that his party was serious to tackle the PPP reserves and that a committee worked under the Darrier Ishaq Dar in this regard.

Last month, it appeared that the PML-N and the PPP agreed to hold other cycles of negotiations on power sharing in Punjab.

The decision was made at a meeting of the coordination committees for both parties at the house of the governor of Punjab on Saturday.

The two parties reaffirmed their commitment to work together on social protection projects and agreed to keep regular monthly meetings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1302058-tarar-rejects-allegations-of-depriving-pti-founder-of-jail-amenities The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos