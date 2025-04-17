Vance to meet Modi, Meloni during the trip to India and Italy with his USHA wife





Vice-president JD Vance looks at President Donald Trump hosting the 2025 national football national football champions, the Ohio State University football team, on the South White House lawn on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON Vice-president JD Vance And his family will go to Italy and India this week and then to meet leaders and visit cultural sites. The Vance office said on Wednesday that its trip from Friday to April 24 to include visits to Rome and New Delhi with the Indian cities of Jaipur and Agra. The trip comes as Vance played a main role in the commitments of the White House abroad. Republican vice-president and his wife, Usha Vance, Traveling in Greenland last month, and he went to Paris and Munich in February. President Donald Trump is expected to make his first trip abroad in May to Saudi Arabia. In Rome this week, Vance should meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniwhich should visit the White House on Thursday. Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, will also meet the secretary of state of Cardinal Pietro Pietro Paroline, according to his office, and should participate in ceremonies on Easter Sunday. Vance in India's visit marks his first trip to the country, which added importance for the second family. USHA VANCE is the daughter of immigrants from southern India. In India next week, Vance should meet the Prime Minister Narendra ModiWho met Trump in the White House in February.

