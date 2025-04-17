The president of Harvards rejected Trumps' requests. Here's how the other university leaders responded to the White House





CNN –

Tensions are increasing throughout the American academic world after the Trump administration has frozen more than $ 2 billion in subsidies and multi -year contracts at Harvard University after its leaders refused to change key policy changes, the White House also demands other US elite colleges.

Harvard refused to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs, to prohibit masks during campus demonstrations, to promulgate hiring and admission reforms based on merit and to reduce the power of teachers and administrators that the republican administration called more engaged in activism than scholarships.

The University will not give up its independence or constitutional rights, Harvard president Alan Mr. Garber wrote on Monday at the Ivy League school near Boston.

Harvard seems to be the first American elite university to reprimand the requirements of white houses, which Trump officials say that aiming to fight against anti-Semitism after controversial demonstrations on the campus in response to the War of Israel-Hamas in Gaza. However, Harvard peers quickly offered their support to university.

The White House also eliminates the practices DEI designed to advance racial, sex, class and other representations in public spaces which it decreases as an illegal and immoral discrimination.

Universities are responsible for respecting civil rights laws and ending the harassment of Jewish students, the Trump administration wrote on Monday concerning Harvard financing without citing any example.

It is time for elite universities to take the problem seriously and to engage in a significant change if they wish to continue to receive the support of taxpayers, said the joint working group of health services and social services to combat anti -Semitism. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to impose Harvard as a political entity.

Trump officials have also decided to revoke the visas of more than 525 students, teachers and researchers in more than 80 US universities and colleges. Some are large -scale cases involving alleged support for terrorist organizations, while others involve relatively minor offenses, such as crimes aged years.

For its part, Harvard’s free funding freeze is a frontal, punitive and illegal attack on the Trump administration, the former secretary of the Treasury and former president of Harvard, Larry Summers told CNN.

We must not comply with a government which is extra-stutut, he said on Tuesday, adding that the last call to funding could be summed up in court. Universities need great reform, and it comes too slowly, but this is not a reason why the government can fully suspend the law and constitute selfish political demands and impose them on universities.

Monday freezing impacts are already felt at university. Dr. Donald E. Ingber, founding director of the Wyss Institute for Biological Inspired Engineering of Harvard University, among others, received two orders of stopping work on two contacts for the Center for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, told CNN. One of the terminated contracts is worth more than $ 15 million, Harvard Crimson reported.

Sarah Fortune, professor at the Harvards School of Public Health, received a work prescription for her research in tuberculosis, which would be part of the school funding, according to a source from the school with knowledge of information. Research is part of a national contract of the National Institutes of Health of $ 60 million involving Harvard and other universities in the United States, said the source. CNN contacted the university to comment.

Here is how universities across the country meet the demands of white houses for changes in institutional policy.

Columbia University was one of the first colleges targeted by the Trump administration.

Since the White House moved last month to draw $ 400 million in Columbia federal funding if he had not established several policy changes, including establishing protest rules and examining his Middle East study programs, Columbia negotiated with the federal government to try to reach an agreement.

While the University initially seemed to capitulate some of the requests from Trump administrations, presenting a series of policy changes in March which were praised by federal agencies as a positive first step, Columbias leaders took a stronger position on the heels of Harvard funding gel.

In a statement on Monday, the acting president of Columbias, Claire Shipman, said that, while Columbia continued to engage in discussions in good faith with the administration to restore the employment relationship, her university would reject any heavy orchestration of the government which could potentially harm our institution and undermine the useful reforms which serve the best interests of our students and our community.

Columbia has not yet concluded an agreement with the Trump administration to restore funding, said Shipman, who assumed the role of acting president last month.

She declared that the University would reject any agreement which would force us to abandon our independence and our autonomy, as well as any agreement in which the government dictates what we teach, are looking for or that we hire.

The University of Stanford in California is one of those that the Ministry of Education said it was investigating anti -Semitic discrimination and harassment. Although the school officials did not immediately answer the CNNS questions on the state of this investigation, they expressed their support for Harvards' decision.

The strength of universities of nations was built on government investments but not control of the government, said the president of the University of Stanford, Jonathan Levin, and the provost Jenny Martinez, the student newspaper, the Stanford Daily, in a statement.

The Supreme Court recognized years ago when it articulated the essential freedoms of universities under the first amendment as the ability to determine that can teach, what is taught, how it is taught and which is admitted to study.

In a demonstration of solidarity, the president of Princeton University, Christopher Eisgruber, said that Princeton was with Harvard in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, and encouraged everyone to read the letter of Harvard presidents in his entirety.

The Trump administration has suspended $ 210 million in Princeton Universities Research Givests, while the school was the subject of an investigation for anti -Semitism on the campus, the President of the Ivy League schools announced in early April.

The subsidies came from NASA, the Ministry of Defense and the Department of Energy, said Princeton. Last week, the Commerce Department announced that Princeton would lose nearly $ 4 million in federal funding for climate research programs.

The complete justification of this action is not yet clear, the president of the University Christopher Eisgruber wrote to the community of universities of New Jersey after the first suspensions of subsidy.

Eisgruber was frank on his concerns concerning the suspended funding because it is not clear if the parties are under discussion.

Before the suspension of princetons' financing, Eisgruber qualified the actions of the Trump administration the greatest threat to American universities since the red fear of the 1950s, in an editorial in the Atlantic on the situation of Columbia.

I believe that it is essential for us to protect academic freedom, Eisgruber told New York Times after cutting princetons' financing. He was not willing to make concessions to the government, he added, noting that Trump officials had not asked for anything specific.

Cornell University and Northwestern University

Trump administration last week has frozen more than a billion dollars in federal funding for Cornell University, an Ivy League school in New York State and $ 790 million in federal funding at Northwestern University near Chicago, a White House official told CNN.

The money was frozen in the context of several in progress, credible and concerning investigations on title VI, said a Trump administration official, referring to a federal law that prohibits discrimination in programs and activities that obtain federal funding.

The government was not informed by the government that funding was frozen until it was reported by the media, both declared in the statements last week, although Cornell obtained more than 75 arrest work orders from the Ministry of Defense, he said.

We are actively looking for information from federal officials to find out more on the basis of these decisions, Cornell said in a press release.

Northwestern has completely cooperated with the Congress and Education Ministry surveys, he said.

The federal funds that Northwestern receive innovative and vital research, such as the recent development by northwest researchers of the smallest cardiac stimulator in the world, and research feeding the fight against Alzheimers disease, the school said in a statement. This type of research is now in danger.

Cornell University announced Monday that it joined a legal action contesting the energy departments offered by indirect costs such as facilities and public services, which seems distinct from frozen funding.

CNNS Jeff Winter, Samantha Waldenberg, Tuanh Dam, Yash Roy, Emma Tucker, Gloria Pazmino, Karina Tsui and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

Correction: An earlier version of this story disturbed when $ 210 million in Princeton Universities Research was suspended. The President of the University announced the suspensions on April 1.

