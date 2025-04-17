Politics
Number of records of daily Cross Channel migrants – Pressure on work
Yesterday, more than 700 migrants arrived in the United Kingdom, establishing a record for the greatest number of daily passages this year.
The home office said that 705 migrants had made the trip to 12 boats, exceeding the previous summit for this year which was set on Saturday when 656 crossed in 11 boats.
More arrivals were recorded in January to April 2025 than in the equivalent period of four months during a year since the start of data on channel crossings in 2018, putting ministers subject to additional pressure to find a solution to the crisis of small boats.
The latest figures bring the number of 2025 arrivals to a provisional total of 8,888, or 42% higher than the 6,265 at the same time last year.
The arrivals of yesterday of 705 are still below the record number for a single day, or 1,305 on September 3, 2022.
But that means that more than 32,000 people have crossed since the work came to power in July of last year and withdrew the Rwanda asylum agreement.
The government has promised to reprimand people who collapsed through the chain by working with France and others to tackle the gangs behind.
The FT reported that talks began to develop a pilot program based on a principle one for one who could see a person expelled from the United Kingdom in exchange for a person with a right to be in Great Britain sent from France. Asked about the reports, Minister Lilian Greenwood did not exclude the plans from an agreement to refer migrants with the French.
Yesterday, more than 700 migrants arrived in the United Kingdom. In the photo: a group of small boat migrants is brought to Dover after crossing the channel yesterday
The Prime Minister has promised to break the gangs, but yesterday's figures suggest that his policies have little impact
She told Sky News: it will take a very hard work to fight against the organized gangs that attack people, putting their lives in danger while they are trying to cross the chain to the United Kingdom.
Of course, this will involve conversations with our counterparts on the European continent.
Meanwhile, the French coast guard declared that 30 migrants had been saved Tuesday after a number of small boats would have left the coast between Walde Lighthouse and Dunkirk, in the north of France, and got into difficulty.
The figures occur after the work has canceled the conservative plan to send migrants from small boats to Rwanda.
Since then, the Prime Minister has promised to break the gangs, but yesterday's figures suggest that his policies have little impact.
Last month, Sir Keir said he wanted to stop the profession of people who are going through the traffic at an international migration summit.
Although Sir Keir said the government had rendered more than 24,000 migrants since the elections, the figures suggest only 6,000 of them were forced. A spokesperson for the Home Office said: we all want to end dangerous passages on foot with small boats, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.
This is why this government is investing in border security, increasing yields at their highest level for more than half a decade, and imposing a major repression on illegal work to end the false promise of jobs used by gangs to sell spaces on boats. The secretary in the shade of the interior, Chris Philp, said: Labor canceled our deterrence before even starting and replaced him with nothing.
Now, level crossings are booming, extremists and criminals slide through the net, and British taxpayers collect the bill.
The cancellation of Rwanda was a catastrophic error, and now Great Britain pays the price.
|
