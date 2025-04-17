XI calls China, is to promote cooperation, to implement projects





Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony organized by Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 16, 2025. (Photo / Xinhua) Kuala Lumpur – Chinese President Xi Jinping called China and Malaysia on Wednesday to ensure a good implementation of major projects such as the “Two Country, Twin Parks” program and the east coast rail link. XI also called on both parties to actively promote cooperation in future industries such as artificial intelligence, digital economy and green economy. Read also: Sino-Malais links mutually beneficial to cement XI made these remarks during the meeting with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar during a state visit to the country. XI also said that China is hosting Malaysian agricultural products, more high quality Malaysian market and encourages Chinese companies to invest in Malaysia. Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 16, 2025. (Photo / Xinhua) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pose for a group photo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 16, 2025. (Photo / Xinhua) XI said China supports Malaysia in its role as Anase President. He said China is ready to work with Malaysia to implement the global development initiative, the World Security Initiative and the World Civilization Initiative, and promote the pursuit of the world South South Progress focused on solidarity and common development. Find out more: Chinese investors strengthen growth in Malaysia He said China and Malaysia should deepen the synergy of development strategies, rely on other forces for mutual profits and winning-win results and jointly pursue modernization. A welcome ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping is held by Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 16, 2025. (Photo / Xinhua) XI said China is ready to promote the “dialogue of confuge-Islamic civilization” with Malaysia. China is willing to carry out additional cooperation with Malaysia in culture, tourism and education to improve the exchanges of people to the person between the two countries, he added. For his part, Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said his country firmly supported the Belt and Road initiative and is ready to stimulate commercial and investment cooperation with China.

