



The President of the United States, Donald Trump, threatened to revoke Harvards tax exemption less than a day after Harvard Alan President Mr. Garber 76 postponed requests from white houses, marking another climbing of the Trump administrations campaign.

Perhaps Harvard should lose his status as a tax exemption and be taxed as a political entity if he continues to push the inspired / supported political, ideological and terrorist disease?, He wrote in an article on Tuesday on Truth Social.

Remember that the status of tax exemption depends completely on the action in the public interest, added Trump.

A Harvard spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

The eminent conservative legislators, including vice-president JD Vance, have repeatedly used the tax regime as a gourdin in their attack against Harvard by offering an increase on the Harvards endowment tax.

In a letter to Garber in January 2024, the managers of the workforce of the House Ways and Means committee warned that they were willing to strip Harvard of his tax exemption status on his response to pro-Palestine demonstrations on the campus.

But Tuesday's announcement is the first explicit indication of the Trump administration that he seriously plans to revoke the non -profit status of Harvards, a decision that would considerably change the quantity of the university must pay taxes in the federal government.

Non -profit organizations, including most institutions like Harvard, are exempt from federal income taxes, but their status can be revoked if they operate outside their declared ends. Republicans frequently took this line of attack against Harvard, arguing that the university has moved away from its educational and research mission.

If Harvard is faced with the increase in taxation, financial assistance programs, the hiring of professors and the research funded by the University would probably carry the weight of the effects, a spokesman for Harvard wrote in a February statement.

While the White House has not yet officially revoked Harvard's non -profit status or attempting to raise the university endowment tax, the university is already preparing for a precarious financial future. Since the inauguration of Trumps, Harvard has taken a break from teachers and staff on hiring across university and has issued $ 1.2 billion in debt in two bond sales.

Harvard also turned to the lobbyists on rue K to court the Republicans at the congress far from the attacks against his endowment and his tax status. Only a few days before the return to power, the university kept Ballard Partners, a lobbying company with links with several of Trump's best advisers.

Harvard has spent more than $ 600,000 on the internal lobbying of the federal government in 2024 for issues relating to endowment tax and federal funding for university's most important lobbying spending since 2010.

Although the White House cannot unilaterally modify Harvard's non -profit status, Trump could lead the Internal Internal Service of the Treasury Department to open an official survey on the University.

In October 2024, the head of the majority of the Steve Scalie Chamber (R-La) warned in private that the status of Harvards as accredited higher education establishments could be revoked under the Trump administration.

The accreditation certified by the government is necessary for Harvard to receive federal student loans, research subsidies and other federal funds.

