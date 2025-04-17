Visit of JD Vance in India: meeting with PM, trip to Jaipur, aged on the cards





US vice-president JD Vance Will visit India next week. The visit, which is involved in the middle of the two nations trying to negotiate a trade agreement, will include a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and trips to key cultural sites such as Jaipur and AGRA. A declaration from the vice-president's office said that JD Vance and his family will go to Italy and India from April 18 to April 24. He should be accompanied by his wife Usha and their three children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. “The vice-president will discuss the economic and geopolitical priorities shared with the leaders of each country,” the statement said. In Italy, JD Vance, second -hand commander of Trump, will hold meetings with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as the Secretary of State of Vatican Pietro Pietro Parolin. He will then go to India and visit New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra. He will hold a head-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Modi had already met the Vance family in France in February. He had presented gifts to the two sons and daughter of JD Vance, What Vance said they “really liked”. PM Modi has offered a wooden set to Vivek Vance and a puzzle with Indian folk paintings at Ewan Blaine Vance. For Mirabel Rose Vance, PM Modi offered a set of ecological wooden alphabet. The American vice-president called the “graceful and kind” PM Modi “, adding that” the children really appreciated the gifts “. “I was grateful to him for the wonderful conversation,” said Vance. Vance visit and Indian-American trade agreement JD Vance's visit to India arrives at a crucial moment because New Delhi and Washington are actively engaged in talks to conclude a trade agreement. In February, India and the United States had agreed to continue the first stage of a larger commercial pact, aimed at completion by the end of the year. The long -term objective is to increase bilateral trade to $ 500 billion by 2030. But with the difficult position of the Trump administration on prices, negotiations are still underway. Last week, a Reuters report mentioned that the two countries finalized the reference conditions for discussions on the initial phase of the agreement, an Indian official expressing optimism that a “win-win” result could be obtained in the next 90 days. Posted on: April 16, 2025 Settle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/jd-vance-india-visit-pm-modi-meet-family-trip-agra-jaipur-us-delhi-trade-deal-2710071-2025-04-16 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

