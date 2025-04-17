The senator is denied a meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia; The judge finds a cause to hold Trump officials in contempt





Representative Brian Mast, R-Fla., Faced with a recoil of voters on Trumps' prices and the efforts of the Government Ministry to reduce the size of the government during the town hall he held in his congress district yesterday.

A participant in the town hall of MASTS in Jupiter, Florida, said as an inoperable and malignant tumor of this country, apparently referring to Trump, according to the affiliate of NBC WPTV.

Mast represents the 21st district of the Florida Congress, located in the southeast part of the State, north of West Palm Beach. Voters of its meetings yesterday also expressed their concerns that social security and health insurance can receive cuts.

“N ° 1, let's say this about social security and health insurance: no SI, and but, but it is not on blocking,” said Mash.

At the town hall of Jupiter, a person was escorted, according to WPTV. Another participant said by leaving the event he had not obtained many good answers, adding that the legislator simply agreed with the initiatives of President Trumps.

At the town hall from Mast to Palm City, he defended Doge after the participant Tina Ducchey expressed her concerns about Elon Musk's effort.

You let people who don't even serve the government to wreak havoc on things, said Ducchey.

You can count on my 100% support so that Doge continues today, tomorrow, next week, next month, throughout the year, said Mash.

Mast has also firmly defended the prices implemented by Trump, despite a participant who says they are wildly chaotic and will not stimulate manufacturing in the United States.

Mast replied that other countries have put prices in the United States, adding, we are not at a free trade point. We will fight to get to a free trade point.

