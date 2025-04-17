Mumbai's terror attacks a turning point in the links in India-Pakistan: Jaishankar; “Pakistan has remained in bad habits”

The Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar during an interaction with students of the Charotar University of Sciences and Technology (Charusat), in Gujarat. Photo: X / @ drsjaishankar via PTI

The Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, Tuesday April 15, 2025), said that the Mumbai 2008 terrorist attack had marked a turning point in relations with Pakistan when the Indians collectively estimated that such behavior by a neighboring country could no longer be tolerated.

Speaking at the Charotar University of Sciences and Technologies during an interactive session, Mr. Jaishankar recognized the transformation of India under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last decade.

On the other hand, Pakistan has remained unchanged, continuing what it called “bad habits”. When asked why the Indian government rarely discusses Pakistan publicly, Mr. Jaishankar explained that it was not necessary to waste “precious time”.

“India has changed. I would like to be able to say that Pakistan has changed. Unfortunately, in many ways, continue their bad habits. I would say that the terrorist attack of Mumbai 10/26 was the turn. I think that” people have estimated that the country (India) cannot accept this behavior of a neighbor “.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists launched attacks in several places in Mumbai, killing 166 people in the seat of almost 60 hours.

In a veiled Jibe to the UPA government led by the Congress which was in power in 2008, Mr. Jaishankar said: “I think that the feeling was very very strong in society, but it may not have been entirely understood at the time by the government, which is a different affair”.

Rajya Sabha of Gujarat also said that after 2014, when the government changed, Pakistan received a firm message that there will be consequences if acts of terrorism are committed, he said.

“During this period, we developed economically and politically, and our position in the world has improved. But Pakistan continued the old game book,” he said.

Jaishankar said Pakistan was also trying to shoot the conflict in Afghanistan when the United States and NATO were present.

Pakistan was playing a double match. It was with the Taliban and also with the other side. But when the Americans left, the double match could not be maintained.

“Whatever the advantages they had from the double game that were also broken down. In addition, the terrorism industry that they had promoted came back to bite them,” he added.

He said that if India had gone to a higher level, the terrorism brand was stuck to them (Pakistan).

“Our brand today is technology. This is the difference. We will answer if terrorism occurs, but why should I spend my precious time on them?” asked the minister.

On the impasse of India-China in 2020 in the Galwan valley, the Minister said that the Prime Minister was “very clear, and that there was no second thought in his mind” on India's response.

“At the very first meeting, it was said that we will answer. So the decision was made because there was a deep belief. And the system also understands that a decision was to find a means. And the system finds it,” he said.

On the role of technology, Mr. Jaishankar said that the next ten years will be “the era of artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles, space exploration, drones and nanotechnology”. He stressed that India being “strategically autonomous” because “even today, there are countries in the world that say:” If you want something, you have to join me. “”

The EAM said that India was “too large to join anyone and cannot be in the shadow of someone else”. According to Mr. Jaishankar, more and more people choose to start their business and technology opens up new opportunities.

He welcomed this “change” saying that “the government cannot be the only employer, or the default employer in a large economy like India.

“The greater the economy, the more options in the form of entrepreneurship, independent work, multiple jobs and supply of services,” he added.