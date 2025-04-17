Politics
Mumbai's terror attacks a turning point in the links in India-Pakistan: Jaishankar; “Pakistan has remained in bad habits”
The Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar during an interaction with students of the Charotar University of Sciences and Technology (Charusat), in Gujarat. Photo: X / @ drsjaishankar via PTI
The Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, Tuesday April 15, 2025), said that the Mumbai 2008 terrorist attack had marked a turning point in relations with Pakistan when the Indians collectively estimated that such behavior by a neighboring country could no longer be tolerated.
Speaking at the Charotar University of Sciences and Technologies during an interactive session, Mr. Jaishankar recognized the transformation of India under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last decade.
On the other hand, Pakistan has remained unchanged, continuing what it called “bad habits”. When asked why the Indian government rarely discusses Pakistan publicly, Mr. Jaishankar explained that it was not necessary to waste “precious time”.
“India has changed. I would like to be able to say that Pakistan has changed. Unfortunately, in many ways, continue their bad habits. I would say that the terrorist attack of Mumbai 10/26 was the turn. I think that” people have estimated that the country (India) cannot accept this behavior of a neighbor “.
On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists launched attacks in several places in Mumbai, killing 166 people in the seat of almost 60 hours.
In a veiled Jibe to the UPA government led by the Congress which was in power in 2008, Mr. Jaishankar said: “I think that the feeling was very very strong in society, but it may not have been entirely understood at the time by the government, which is a different affair”.
Rajya Sabha of Gujarat also said that after 2014, when the government changed, Pakistan received a firm message that there will be consequences if acts of terrorism are committed, he said.
“During this period, we developed economically and politically, and our position in the world has improved. But Pakistan continued the old game book,” he said.
Jaishankar said Pakistan was also trying to shoot the conflict in Afghanistan when the United States and NATO were present.
Pakistan was playing a double match. It was with the Taliban and also with the other side. But when the Americans left, the double match could not be maintained.
“Whatever the advantages they had from the double game that were also broken down. In addition, the terrorism industry that they had promoted came back to bite them,” he added.
He said that if India had gone to a higher level, the terrorism brand was stuck to them (Pakistan).
“Our brand today is technology. This is the difference. We will answer if terrorism occurs, but why should I spend my precious time on them?” asked the minister.
On the impasse of India-China in 2020 in the Galwan valley, the Minister said that the Prime Minister was “very clear, and that there was no second thought in his mind” on India's response.
“At the very first meeting, it was said that we will answer. So the decision was made because there was a deep belief. And the system also understands that a decision was to find a means. And the system finds it,” he said.
On the role of technology, Mr. Jaishankar said that the next ten years will be “the era of artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles, space exploration, drones and nanotechnology”. He stressed that India being “strategically autonomous” because “even today, there are countries in the world that say:” If you want something, you have to join me. “”
The EAM said that India was “too large to join anyone and cannot be in the shadow of someone else”. According to Mr. Jaishankar, more and more people choose to start their business and technology opens up new opportunities.
He welcomed this “change” saying that “the government cannot be the only employer, or the default employer in a large economy like India.
“The greater the economy, the more options in the form of entrepreneurship, independent work, multiple jobs and supply of services,” he added.
Published – April 16, 2025 12:41 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/mumbai-terror-attack-a-turning-point-in-india-pakistan-ties-jaishankar-pakistan-stuck-in-bad-habits/article69455717.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- United Kingdom with France to Remove Migrants in Lectures
- The Xi Jinping in China arrives in Cambodia to conclude a tour of 3 nations in Southeast Asia
- Giorgia meloni whispers soothing words in Trump on Western nationalism | Donald Trump
- Polemic Jokowi Thick Diploma Political nuances rather than the substance of the legal – nusantarapos.co.id
- Who leaves the state of Arizona?
- Clooney “marked” Obama helped writing his OP-ed
- Myanmar hit the earthquake twice within 24 hours: Should tourists worry? | Travel
- Order to stop mass deportations BBC News
- England Cricket Drives on Sponsor Selection with Toyota Deal
- Polio Vaccine Milestone: Podcast celebrates 70th Anniversary of Historic Announcement at UM
- Group Jokowi's House, the masses asked to show the original diploma, Jokowi was reluctant!
- How does the British ruling on women's legal justice affect the policy? | Transgender