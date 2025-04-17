The Trump administration plans to ask the congress to undo PBS, NPR





President Donald Trumps The Administration plans to ask the Congress to cancel $ 1.1 billion, about two years of funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which helps support the PBS and the NPR.

“Tax -funding of the BIAE and PBSS biased content is a waste,” the White House said in a statement on Monday.

The director of management and budget management, Russell Vought, confirmed on Tuesday that the administration will try to revoke the funding approved by the CPBS of the CPBS, which partially finances the member stations of the two largest public broadcasters.

In an interview on Fox Business on Tuesday, Vought accused NPR and PBS of pointing out “the news on the left for decades and cultural indoctrination in the last four or five years”. Politico and the New York Post first reported the intention of the administrations to cancel the money.

CPB funding represents around 13% of local revenues from public media stations, according to its financial disclosure. But money is disproportionately distributed and provides for a higher percentage of station budgets on small markets compared to larger markets. CPB also says that for each dollar in federal funding, stations collect $ 7 with donors, including governments of states and locals, universities, businesses, foundations and viewers and individual listeners, stressing their value to the communities they serve.

The CEO of PBS, Paula Kerger, said in a statement that the loss of financing would devastate the member stations of PBS and the essential role they play in communities, in particular the smaller and rural stations which count on federal funding for a larger part of their budgets.

The request plan for a cancellation occurs weeks after Kerger and the CEO of NPR, Katherine Maher, testified before the chamber surveillance subcommittee on the delivery of government efficiency.

Watch: The NPR and PBS heads face net questions about federal funding during the house hearing

The cuts are part of a larger expected termination request totaling approximately $ 9 billion which also targets the programs of the USAID and the State Department. Because the Trump administration will try to recover money that has already been appropriate, the administration must follow the formal supply procedures, in particular the sending of a note to the Congress. The legislative power then has 45 days to decide to approve, reject or ignore the request. The money will only be canceled if the majority of the room and the Senate approve the request; Otherwise, the administration must allocate funding.

Weta, one of the public television stations serving northern Virginia and the metropolitan region of Washington, receives support from CPB. Weta produces News PBS News and Washington Week with the Atlantic, among other national and local programs.

The White House should send its request to the congress on April 28.

