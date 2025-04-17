President Trump threatens Harvard's tax exemptionExBulletin





President Trump threatened Tuesday to withdraw Harvard tax exemption per day after having reduced more than $ 2 billion in federal funding after the university has refused to implement government requests.

Michel Martin, host:

The battle between the Trump administration and Harvard University has gone to another front.

And Martnez, host:

Yeah. The president threatened yesterday to revoke the school exemption status of the school one day after having reduced more than $ 2 billion in federal funding and subsidies. The president of Harvard had refused to implement the government's requests, including the supervision of university departments and the limitation of the power of students and teachers.

Martin: Elissa Nadworny of NPR is with us now to tell us more. Hello, Elissa.

Elissa Nadworny, Byline: Hello.

Martin: So you know, this is not the first university that the Trump administration attacked, but I understand that the president went to social networks to complain of Harvard specifically.

Nadworny: Yeah. The latest decision of this confrontation, which has about 9 billion dollars of federal subsidies for Harvard suspended in the balance, he performed on the social platform of Trump's truth with the writing president, quotes: “Perhaps Harvard should lose his exemption status of tax and be taxed as a political entity if it continues to push political, ideological and terrorist / supported disease. And the context is, of course, on Friday, the administration sent Harvard a list of requests. Then Monday, the president of Harvard replied, rejecting them, saying that they were illegal in an attempt to dictate, quote: “what private universities can teach, that they can admit and hire, and what areas of study and investigation that they can pursue”.

Martin: I understand that there are already legal challenges on this subject.

Nadworny: Yes. A trial brought at the end of last week by the Harvard faculty, as well as the American Association of University Professors, question the requests for administration equally with the funding of the deduction.

Martin: Could you simply say more about President Trump's threats to remove Harvard tax exemption?

Nadworny: What do the administrators say about it? Well, in my conversations with college chiefs, many said they were deeply worried that the administration goes beyond the reduction of research subsidies, and Trump's comments confirm these fears. Here is Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, who represents hundreds of colleges.

Ted Mitchell: The catalog of horrors is thick, and there are many things that the administration can seek to do that would throw the institutions of Kilt, and the tax exemption status is certainly one.

Nadworny: Almost all colleges and universities are tax -exempt organizations. They are given a non -profit status, as well as charitable organizations, religious institutions and certain political organizations, and this has enabled certain elite institutions to raise enormous endowments. Harvard is the largest with more than $ 50 billion.

Martin: So I was wondering, however, if President Trump really has the power to withdraw this status.

Nadworny: Well, the Republicans have long sought to limit these tax exemptions, and although Trump does not necessarily have the total power to revoke the tax status of a college, he can use the Internal Revenue Service to do so in rare circumstances. There is also a bill at the Congress which would give the President and the Secretary of the Treasury a greater control on this subject.

Martin: Is there a precedent for what the administration is trying to do here?

Nadworny: So an example is Bob Jones University, which had a ban on interracial meetings and marriage, and IRS judged that these discriminatory policies were not charities. This took place until the Supreme Court in the early 1980s. The college finally abandoned the ban and found its tax status about two decades later.

Martin: And to say more about the reasons why the Trump administration does this.

Nadworny: The White House continued to argue that they eliminate anti -Semitism on the campus. But going after the colleges, whether the administration deems the left or too liberal, has long been a Trump's goal. Here is Trump who speaks during an event in Florida in 2023.

(Soundbit of archived registration)

President Donald Trump: After 50 years of left -wing domination of universities, I take daring measures to collect our colleges from the Communist left.

Nadworny: And, Michel, last month, the administration canceled around $ 11 billion in federal subsidies in a handful of elite colleges, and President Trump does not seem to back up soon.

Martin: It's Elissa Nadworny of NPR. Elissa, thank you.

Nadworny: Thank you.

