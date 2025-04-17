The history of the UGM Jokowi diploma and the people who doubted it





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Dozens of people appealing to the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) came to the Jokowi residence in Sumber Village, Solo, Central Java, Wednesday April 16, 2025. They did not come to do tourism to the house of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia which has now become a new tourist destination.

They came to question the 7th presidential diploma of the Republic of Indonesia, the day after the breeding of Gadjah Mada University. The difference this time, among them, there are no raisins, Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, and Doctor Tifauzia Tiasuma, who was questioned aloud the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma.

Jokowi had met their representatives for 30 minutes. However, the hope of being shown by the Jokowi diploma has disappeared directly. Because in Reunion, Jokowi did not have his diploma to them. Tpua Rizal Fadillah vice-president when he was met by journalists after the meeting with Jokowi confirmed it. He mentioned the goal of their arrival at the Jokowi residence in addition to staying in touch in the atmosphere of Eid Al -Fitr like other residents, also linked to the Jokowi diploma they doubted “It is not happy to show the diploma and return to the judicial process that the court is ordered,” said Rizal The masses had already visited UGM to question the diploma of Jokowi on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Rizal said that UGM said that it could not show itself because the diploma could only be demonstrated by its owner. Meanwhile, during the owner's visit, continued Rizal, the owner also did not show a diploma and returned to the legal process. “For the court, we have also done and it turns out that the court never ordered, even before reaching the subject, it turned out that the court was not authorized. If this is the case, we must request the basis of the evidence,” he said. Mentioned in connection with the declaration of Jokowi's legal adviser who declared that he would show the diploma during the trial before the court, Rizal said he was more satisfied if he could directly ask the person concerned. “Because in court, we have done it on several occasions and not shown either, it is the problem. It is therefore to be hoped that if now gratitude, whatever, Mr. Jokowi shows it,” he said. He also stressed that he was not satisfied with the explanation he had obtained from the UGM the day before. “The UGM said that only UGM, he said that the question of the diploma was not the affairs of the UGM because the authority of each person had received a diploma,” he said. Jokowi considers the legal stages The problem of the doubt of a certain number of parties on the authenticity of the diploma he obtained from the Faculty of Forestry UGM in 1985, ensured that Jokowi plans to put the problem in the field of law. “I consider him because it has become slander everywhere,” said Jokowi after the demonstrators left his house, as cited Between.

He said that the controversy was also a defamation, so he planned to report it to the organizations responsible for the application of laws.

Nevertheless, he was always reluctant to transmit who would be reported there.

“Later, that he is prepared by the power of the law. We will decide soon, then the power of the law will see,” he said.

The declaration was made following the emergence of the wishes of a certain number of parties, including the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) who asked Jokowi to show his original diploma published by the Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

Jokowi said the court asked to show the original diploma, he was ready to show.

“If the original diploma is invited by the judge, the court is invited to be shown, I am ready to come and show the original diploma,” he said.

He said it would be done along the court and judge who asked him.

He also declared that he did not have the obligation to show a diploma with the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA).

“He asks me to be able to show the original diploma. I say that there is no obligation on my part to show them,” he said.

He said TPUA was also not authorized to regulate the appointment of the original diploma.

“There is no authority, they regulate me to show the original diploma that I have,” he said.

He said that the University of Gadjah Mada was also clearly transmitted to the diploma.

“It is very clear, yesterday UGM had given a clear and clear explanation,” he said.

A trial against the Jokowi diploma False accusations of diploma against Jokowi were prosecuted three times – two in the district court of Jakarta Central and one before the administrative court of the State (PTUN). Everything has been rejected. First, the trial was executed by Bambang Tri Molyono in October 2022 at the District Court of Jakarta Central. But not long ago, the trial was revoked by his lawyer. Bambang Tri Mulono again continued the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma at the District Court of Jakarta Central in September 2023. This trial was rejected by the court. Finally, the trial was filed by a solo lawyer, Muhammad Taufik, at the district court of Surakarta, who will hold the inaugural audience on April 24, 2025. Ryanthie septia Contribute to the drafting of this article. Publisher option The role of the head of the legal team of the Wilmar group in the corruption case of judges

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/hukum/cerita-ijazah-ugm-jokowi-dan-orang-orang-yang-meragukannya-1232147 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos