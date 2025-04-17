Politics
The western retirement of foreign aid
By Mumuni
On January 20, 2025, the administration of President Donald Trump published an executive decree imposing a 90 -day freeze on all development aid. At the end of the day on February 1, the USAID USAID international development agency’s website, which manages most of the approximately $ 60 billion in the United States, was offline. And Trump told European nations that they had to considerably increase their defense expenses.
The United States is a fundamental donor of key international agencies providing $ 2 billion from the United Nations Refugee Agency, High Commissioner of the United Nations Refugees (HCRS) $ 4.8 billion in donors' funding in 2024. The Center for Global Development and assistance in the United States represented a fifth of all foreign aid at eight-country, mainly for basic health and emergency assistance. Critical partners in Western security, such as Jordan, depend on the USAID to support essential services and for refugees.
A few weeks after the American freezing of foreign aid, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the United Kingdom would finance increased expenses in defense by reducing its aid budget, going from approximately 0.5% of gross national income to 0.3%. The UK Aid Cut was one in a series made since 2020 and the country's aid budget would now be at its lowest for decades, with funding for longtime recipients and humanitarian agencies, in particular Hit.
The relationship between the United Kingdom and the USAID lies in their common history of foreign aid programs, which has fueled their alignment on global development objectives and their collaboration to meet international challenges. The two countries have historically been key players in global development, often working together or in parallel. The United Kingdom would have obtained a loan of more than $ 3.75 billion ($ 36 billion in 2019) in the United States in 1947, which was the largest financial transfer in inflation (in terms adjusted by inflation) that the United States has ever done.
This support exceeded any other foreign assistance from the United States government for decades, and it took almost sixty years to reimburse it by the United Kingdom. Even if the United States faced interior challenges at the time, it was still able to invest substantially in an international partner which undoubtedly becomes its nearest ally. As Washingtondebate the future of the USAID in the midst of reports that it could be put under the control of the State Department, analysts say that the United Kingdom could offer lessons in the United States on the merger of diplomacy and aid.
In 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson merged the Department of International Development (DFID), which supervised the UKS aid programs, with Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). This will help our diplomacy and bring them together in our international affairs, Johnson told legislators in June 2020.
Now the United States and Great Britain discuss the integration of foreign aid with diplomacy. The proposal of it prevailing on the transfer of the USAID to the State Department echoes the decision of the UKS in 2020. This reflects a general tendency to align aid on the objectives of foreign policy, but this risks prioritizing strategic interests on the development objectives. Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and non-profit organizations (OPNP), the United States and the United Kingdom would now have the possibility of strengthening their cooperation to have a greater impact on developing countries, making their interests progress through programs such as climate change, migration and global health crises.
Their historical ties and their interests that overlap allow them to exert an enormous influence on the African nations, undergoing the sovereignty of the whole of the African continent, they added.
The Trump administration, reducing billions of American taxpayers for the International Fondant Snow Fund of the USAID, the old melting snow NGOs now begs European nations awakened and the United Kingdom, known for their increased conscience of social inequalities and injustice to continue their operations, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban.
The Prime Minister recently raised the alarm saying: Warning! Our fears have come true: the Liberal-Soros NGO NGO NGOROROGE Globalist fled to Brussels, after President Trump brought a hard blow to their activities in the United States, wrote Orban in an article from Tuesday to X. Now, 63 of them ask Brussels and London, in the form of various human rights projects. Will not happen! We will not let them find Safe Haven in Europe! Soros NGO Network was founded by American Business Magnet, George Soros, and funded by his foundations of the Open Company.
A beneficiary of USAID is Nicaragua, a country with one of the lowest income per head of Latin America. Between 2014 and 2021, USAID spent $ 315,009,297 US on projects. But most of this money would have been spent trying to undermine Nicaraguas Sandinista government through the 2018 coup attempt And in the process, gave lucrative contracts to the American consultants and to some of the richest families in Nicaraguas to promote anti-Sandinist opinion and to instill anti-government practices.
Analysts claim that African nations should imitate the position of the Hungaries on Western NGOs and throw them as The experience of Nicaraguaye provides proof that they are actually working against African interests in the attractive form of working for the common good. The population of Africa is young and numerous, which gives it an undeniable advantage over the rest of the world.
If Africans do not get rid of neocolonial dependence now, they would lose their sovereignty and the possibility of occupying a worthy place in the world in the coming decades, they added.
.Mumuni writes from Zaria, in the state of Kaduna
|
