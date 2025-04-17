Trump against US Courts: Where are the challenges of decrees? | Donald Trump News





While US President Donald Trump welcomed his El Salvador counterpart, Nayib Bukele, on Monday, a large part of the public part of their conversation and their media commitment revolved around the prisoner expedition from the United States to the Nation of Central America.

El Salvador has already taken hundreds of Venezuelan and Salvadoran expelled by the Trump administration as part of an agreement. They include Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran who was expelled by the Trump administration last month by mistake.

At the White House, Bukele and the Trump administration refused to bring Abrego Garcia to the United States, even if a district court ordered Washington to facilitate his return, an order widely confirmed by the Supreme Court.

But Abrego Garcias Future is not the only thing in limbo: his case highlights the growing tensions between the Trump administration and the American judicial system. While the president seeks to implement a series of controversial movements and orders of executives, the prosecution against his administration accumulates before the courts across the country and, in some cases, the judges arouse plans of Trump.

We take stock of some of the main legal challenges of the orders of the ordinances and if the United States is heading for a constitutional crisis.

The use of the law on extraterrestrial enemies to expel migrants

The Trump administration uses the law on extraterrestrial enemies of 1798 to deport members of alleged Venezuelan gangs and others, and the legality of its move has been the subject of a judicial examination.

On March 15, James E Boasberg, a federal judge of a Washington district court, DC, made a temporary ban order to arrest deportations due to constitutional concerns about the way the Trump administration used the law over 200 years old.

But the United States Supreme Court canceled this order last week in the decision of Anarrow 5-4, allowing deportations under the law on extraterrestrial enemies to proceed.

The Supreme Court has confirmed the rule of law of our nation by allowing a president, who may be, to be able to secure our borders and to protect our families and our country, itself, Trump posted on TRUTH Social.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor and judge Ketanji Brown Jackson were both dissident with the decision.

I deplore that the court seems to have undertaken a new era of procedural variability, and that it did it in such a relaxed, inequitable way and, in my opinion, inappropriate, wrote Jackson.

Prohibition of transgender people in the army

On January 27, 2025, the Trump administration published a decree prohibiting transgender people from the American military service. The administration defended this political decision by emphasizing alleged concerns concerning the cohesion of the unit, health costs and overall military preparation.

The order characterizes the care affirmed by the sexes for minors as chemical and surgical mutilations of children, claiming that such treatments cause medical complications and lifelong sterilization. He indicates that the federal government must rigorously apply all the laws to put an end to these practices.

But the federal courts of Washington, DC, New Jersey and California have all issued injunctions blocking the implementation of this order.

Healing care for trans teenagers

On January 28, Trump signed an executive decree prohibiting federal assistance to all programs that help people under 19 to change their gender through medical processes.

The ordinance said that the United States government would no longer finance, will not sponsor, no longer promoted them, or no longer supported them in the transition of their gender.

On February 13, judge Brendan Hurson before a district court in Maryland issued temporary ban and preliminary injunctions blocking the decree.

In addition, on February 28, a judge of the Federal District Court of the State of Washington made a temporary ban order in a trial brought by the states of Washington, Minnesota, Oregon and Colorado, which argued that Trump's order had violated the constitutional principles, discriminated against certain groups and obstructed potentially vital medical care.

Restrict citizenship of the birth law

On January 20, Trump published a decree aimed at modifying the citizenship of the dawn by excluding children of automatic citizenship born on the American soil of parents with temporary visas, including work visas, student visas or tourist visas.

On January 23, American district judge John Coughhenour in Washington blocked this order in a case deposited by four states, declaring it unconstitutional. Subsequently, on February 5, the federal judge Deborah Boardman in Maryland published a national injunction in a separate legal action filed by mothers while waiting, preventing the application more.

Many constitutional experts argue that the order violates the 14th amendment, which ensures citizenship of the right of birth to each child born within the jurisdiction of the United States, regardless of the status of their parents.

On February 10, 2025, a federal judge of New Hampshire widened the scope of injunctions, strengthening the legal barrier against the ordinance. Collectively, these decisions of multiple courts actually suspended the administrations at the national level try to restrict the citizenship of the right of birth.

On March 14, the Trump administration submitted three files to the Supreme Court, requesting a narrowing of the lower judicial orders which currently apply to the national scale. This would allow the administration to start implementing its new policy contesting the citizenship of the right of birth. The Superior Court has not yet decided on these petitions.

According to a PEW Research Center survey published in February, 56% of American adults disapprove of Trump's executive order targeting the citizenship of the dawn, while 43% approve.

Federal funding freeze

Also on January 20, the Trump administration asked the federal agencies to temporarily stop commitments and payments of all financial aid, including grants, loans and cooperation agreements, for national and international programs to assess their alignment on the priorities of administrations.

On January 31, 2025, judge John McConnell of Providence, Rhode Island, made a temporary ban prescription which blocked the application of the frost of federal financing.

The judge determined that the frost exceeded the executive authority and violated the constitutional powers of the congresses concerning expenses. Federal agencies have been prohibited from suspending or canceling prices on the basis of memo or decrees.

Termination of federal employees by DOGE

Based on the recommendations of the Elon Musk Government Ministry, the Trump administration has dismissed thousands of federal employees. The probationary workers and those associated with diversity, actions and inclusion initiatives (DEI) have been particularly targeted.

On March 13, 2025, the American district judge William Alsup, of the Northern District of California, issued a preliminary injunction ordering six federal agencies to restore around 16,000 probationary employees. Judge ALSUP ruled that their mass layoffs were illegal and carried out without the following required procedures, calling for the process that has bypassed public service protections.

However, a recent decision 7-2 of the Supreme Court last week interrupted the rewriting of the 16,000 probationary employees, allowing the Trump administration to continue its efforts to reduce government size while eliminating certain federal agencies.

The majority judged that non -profit complainants had no legal position to continue the case. Judge Sotomayor and Judge Brown Jackson disappeared.

How rare is it rare for presidents to face legal challenges?

Trump is far from the first president to face a legal examination of his decrees, said Amanda Frost, professor of law at the University of Virginia.

In 2016, a vote of the Supreme Court on a staggered court blocked the former president of President Barack Obamas granting legal recognition to four million immigrants who have lived in the United States for more than five years.

Have the presidents published executive decrees which have been detained to violate the statutes or constitutional provisions before? Yes, they have it, said Frost. Make the executive [office] Orders that interpret or implement laws in the way that the courts eventually violate these laws? Yes, they did it.

But there is a difference this time, she said.

It is not at all unprecedented for the executive to write decrees or to issue policies that ultimately [are] He is tried illegal, she told Al Jazeera. What is unprecedented is the number, and violations are not minor.

Are the United States in a constitutional crisis?

Not yet, according to Frost, but it could be paid to him.

Already, the United States has gone through what Frost has identified as the first step in the direction of such a crisis: the executive issuing decisions that violate the law. In many cases, the second step has also been reached: the judiciary intervenes to tell the executive that it breaks the law.

The third most dangerous step, by frost, is the place where the executive reacts by rejecting the authority of the courts, refusing to follow its decision even after having exhausted all the options of appeal.

And that, she said, has consequences not only for constitutionality, but also for the economy.

If we do not have the rule of law, it will harm our markets and our economy, just for those who care, she said. I think people do not realize how much our strong economy is based [the] Rule of law, and the fact that individuals feel that they must follow what the court says. I think [of] The idea of ​​impunity. [If] You don't have to do what a court says, there is no rule of law.

In addition, the laws, the congress and the acts will be worthless, and the constitutional provisions will be worthless. And we will have no control over the executive power, what the Constitution wanted.

